Euna Solutions and CLA Announce Strategic Collaboration to Help Public Agencies Strengthen Grants Compliance

ATLANTA & TORONTO & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Euna Solutions®, a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based software for the public sector, and CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), one of the nation’s largest accounting and professional services firms, today announced a strategic collaboration to help state and local governments and nonprofit organizations manage the complete grants lifecycle more effectively.

"Together, Euna and CLA can help make that work more systematic, sustainable, and audit-ready,” said Adam Roth, VP Partnerships and Government Relations at Euna Solutions. Share

The collaboration brings together Euna’s grants management technology with CLA’s federal compliance, advisory, and Single Audit capabilities. The combined effort is intended to help grant recipients strengthen controls, monitor subrecipients, maintain documentation, meet reporting requirements, and improve audit readiness. The partnership will support organizations ranging from first-time Single Audit participants to agencies addressing material weaknesses or building grants compliance programs.

Public agencies are managing more federal funding amid increasingly complex requirements, limited staff, and rising expectations for accountability. Billions in grant dollars continue moving through state and local pipelines as federal oversight intensifies, while Single Audit findings related to subrecipient monitoring and internal controls persist year after year. These weaknesses can lead to questioned costs, delayed reimbursements, audit findings, and fraud risk. Agencies increasingly need both compliance expertise and technology that embeds those requirements into daily grants administration.

“Winning a grant is only the beginning,” said Adam Roth, VP Partnerships and Government Relations at Euna Solutions. “After an award, agencies face the harder work of documenting decisions, monitoring performance, meeting federal requirements, and proving funds were used properly. Together, Euna and CLA can help make that work more systematic, sustainable, and audit-ready.”

Euna Grants provides a centralized platform for managing grant workflows, applications, awards, reporting, subrecipient monitoring, performance tracking, and closeout. Euna Grants customers have demonstrated a 70% reduction in administrative tasks and a 60% reduction in time spent on reporting after implementation.

CLA advises public sector and nonprofit organizations on compliance, risk assessments, corrective action planning, financial management, and audit readiness. Widely recognized for its federal grants compliance and Single Audit services, CLA is one of the top firms performing Single Audits in the country. Its government practice supports state and local agencies, tribal governments, nonprofits, and higher education institutions with navigating the full complexity of federal funding requirements, including 2 CFR Part 200 Uniform Guidance, SEFA preparation, subrecipient monitoring, and corrective action planning.

“I have seen firsthand how difficult it can be for public agencies to manage complex funding requirements with limited resources and disconnected processes,” said Christian Fuellgraf, Principal, CAAS at CLA, and a former state government financial leader. “By combining CLA’s compliance and advisory experience with Euna’s grant management software, we can help organizations strengthen accountability while pursuing and managing more grant funding.”

Euna Solutions and CLA will also co-present at Government Academy Roundtable events across the United States throughout 2026. The sessions will provide government leaders with practical guidance on improving internal controls, reducing administrative burdens, and preparing for federal review.

About CLA

CliftonLarsonAllen LLP (CLA) exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With nearly 9,000 people, more than 120 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Securities and investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC.

About Euna Solutions

Euna Solutions® is the leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based software designed to streamline procurement, budgeting, payments, and grants management for public sector and government organizations. Euna’s AI-powered features and intelligent automation help organizations make better-informed decisions, ensure compliance, empower collaboration, and reduce administrative burden. Euna’s full-cycle financial suite supports more than 3,600 organizations across North America in building trust, enabling transparency, and driving positive community impact. Recognized on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list, Euna Solutions is committed to advancing public sector innovation. To learn more, visit www.eunasolutions.com.