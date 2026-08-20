FreeCast Expands Global Streaming Strategy with 28-Channel Brazilian Television Launch

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FreeCast Inc. (NASDAQ: CAST), a next-generation streaming and media technology company, today announced an agreement with Rede Brasileira de Televisão Internacional (RBTI) to bring a portfolio of 28 Brazilian television channels to FreeCast, marking a significant step in the company's planned expansion into global streaming markets.

RBTI, the Brazilian Network of International Television, serves audiences outside Brazil, including the substantial Brazilian diaspora in the United States and Canada. RBTI distributes Brazilian programming, including programming from the SBT network, as well as original content developed for Brazilian audiences abroad.

Through the agreement, FreeCast plans to make RBTI's 28-channel portfolio available alongside FreeCast's broader library of global FAST channels and free video on-demand programming, creating a significantly expanded destination for Brazilian television, entertainment, culture and information.

The launch is also intended to demonstrate a larger international strategy for FreeCast: building localized streaming ecosystems country by country while connecting those markets to audiences around the world.

Rather than simply distributing individual television channels, FreeCast's Platform-as-a-Service technology is designed to provide a complete digital media infrastructure that can support broadcasters, content owners, telecommunications companies, ISPs and other distribution partners as the company expands internationally.

FreeCast's platform brings together live and FAST television, free VOD libraries, premium streaming services, content discovery, subscription management, advertising, payments and monetization within a unified consumer experience across connected televisions, mobile devices and the web.

“This agreement is an ideal example of what we believe global television should look like in the streaming era,” said William Mobley, CEO and Founder of FreeCast. “There are millions of Brazilians living outside Brazil who want a stronger connection to the programming, culture and entertainment of home, while Brazilian programmers want efficient access to audiences around the world. Bringing 28 channels together with FreeCast's existing global FAST and VOD library gives us the foundation to serve both.”

Mobley continued, “But the larger opportunity goes well beyond Brazil. Our objective is to take the infrastructure we have built and begin replicating this model country by country. Instead of requiring broadcasters, telecom companies and content owners in every market to build another streaming application and another technology stack, FreeCast can provide the underlying platform and monetization infrastructure while allowing partners to maintain their brands and their relationships with viewers.”

Bringing Brazil to the World—and the World to Brazil

FreeCast's strategy creates a two-way opportunity.

FreeCast can provide a centralized destination for Brazilians abroad and Portuguese-speakers, combined with thousands of additional streaming entertainment choices.

As FreeCast expands its international footprint, the same technology can be used to introduce FreeCast's broader global FAST and VOD ecosystem into new countries while incorporating each market's domestic broadcasters, programmers and entertainment services.

This approach transforms FreeCast from a traditional streaming service into a potential global media marketplace, connecting local content with international audiences while giving regional media companies access to technology, distribution and monetization capabilities without requiring each organization to independently build them.

A Platform Built for Global Expansion

As FreeCast enters additional markets, the company intends to use the same underlying technology platform while adapting content, distribution relationships and consumer offerings for individual countries and regions.

“Streaming removed the geographic limitations of television, but the industry remains extraordinarily fragmented,” Mobley said. “Our opportunity is to create the technology and commercial layer that connects those pieces. Brazil represents an important step toward a FreeCast ecosystem where local television can become global television, and global content can become local in virtually any market.”

The Brazilian channel offering is expected to launch as part of FreeCast's broader international expansion beginning in Fall 2026.

About RBTI

RBTI was founded in 2006 with the primary mission of connecting the global Brazilian diaspora back to its cultural roots, delivering national programming, news, and entertainment to Brazilian communities living abroad.

Since its inception, the company has evolved from a targeted diaspora distributor into a comprehensive media technology and global channel management provider.

RBTI connects Brazilian content creators with global audiences on Connected TV and OTT platforms.

About FreeCast

FreeCast Inc. (NASDAQ: CAST) is a media and technology company developing a unified streaming and Platform-as-a-Service ecosystem designed to simplify the discovery, management, distribution and monetization of digital entertainment. FreeCast's technology brings together FAST channels, free video-on-demand programming, premium streaming services, subscription management, advertising, payments and content discovery across connected TVs, mobile devices and the web.

Through its PaaS model, FreeCast enables telecommunications companies, ISPs, broadcasters, content owners and other organizations to offer branded entertainment and media experiences without independently developing and maintaining the underlying streaming technology infrastructure.

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