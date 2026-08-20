Pivotal Health Partnership Brings IDR Expertise To More Than 350 Hospitals Nationwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pivotal Health, the IDR AuthorityTM and a compliant, full-service Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) platform for hospitals, health systems, and physician groups, announced its partnership with the Healthcare Association Coalition as the exclusive IDR partner for the group’s National Partnership Program. As a strategic partner, Pivotal will provide the Coalition’s hospital associations and their members with IDR education, scalable solutions for managing the process, and advocacy support aimed at securing fair reimbursement.

The partnership brings Pivotal’s IDR expertise to five hospital associations: Northern & Central California Hospital Council, Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, South Florida Hospital & Healthcare Association, Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council, and Northern Metropolitan Hospital Association. Collectively, the associations represent more than 350 hospitals and health systems across major healthcare markets nationwide.

“There’s a lot of noise around IDR, and our associations have been asking for help cutting through it,” said Matthew Bobo, Vice President, Affiliated Enterprise Solutions (AES), which administers the Healthcare Association Coalition. “As the IDR AuthorityTM, Pivotal stood out as a trusted resource we could confidently point them to. Just as important, they stand behind the advocacy work our associations care about, so their members can get paid appropriately for out-of-network claims.”

The partnership comes as hospitals face mounting financial pressure, with expenses growing 7.5 percent in 2025, more than twice the rise in hospital prices. At the same time, more of the money hospitals have earned is slipping away: net revenue lost to payor denials and bad debt increased 25 percent in a single year.

“IDR is one of the clearest opportunities hospitals and health systems have to recover reimbursement they’re rightfully owed,” said Max Mangum, CEO and Co-Founder, Pivotal Health. “Now that the process has matured, the conditions are right for organizations to invest in IDR as a durable part of their revenue cycle and contracting strategy. Partnering with the Healthcare Association Coalition allows us to bring our IDR expertise to hospital associations and their members at scale.”

For many providers, successfully navigating IDR requires specialized expertise, operational resources, and a sophisticated understanding of the statute and regulations. Pivotal’s platform manages the process end to end, helping providers pursue more eligible claims, maintain compliance, and reduce the administrative burden associated with preparing, submitting, and managing disputes.

Pivotal processes more than 200,000 IDR claims each month and has managed more than 2.5 million claims to date. The company has achieved an 89 percent win rate across its provider customers and delivers a 5:1 return on investment through contingency-based pricing.

To learn more about how Pivotal helps hospitals and health systems recover fair reimbursement, visit pivotalhealth.ai.

About Pivotal Health

Pivotal Health is the IDR AuthorityTM, helping providers achieve fair reimbursement with its compliant, full-service Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) platform. Purpose-built to manage the end-to-end IDR process through technology and expertise, Pivotal partners with more than 200 hospital-based providers nationwide to run IDR at scale and reduce administrative burden on their teams.

About Affiliated Enterprise Solutions (AES)

Affiliated Enterprise Solutions (AES) is an advisory firm that works primarily with not-for-profit hospital and healthcare associations to assess, build, grow, and manage their non-dues revenue programs. AES focuses on the healthcare sector and currently works with national, state, and regional healthcare associations across the continental United States and Puerto Rico.