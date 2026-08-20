Halliburton Labs Announces Three New Portfolio Companies

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton Labs today announced the addition of three companies to its collaborative ecosystem: Electroflow, Osmoses, and SiTration. The selected ventures develop breakthrough technologies that address critical challenges in battery materials, resource recovery, and gas separations. These companies confront the material and process bottlenecks that stand between today’s energy system and tomorrow's opportunities.

Halliburton Labs collaborates with early-stage hard-tech ventures to scale innovative technologies through industry expertise, world-class facilities, and a global network of industrial and investment partners.

"Affordable and reliable molecules are essential building blocks of the energy future,” said Andres Cabada, Halliburton Labs managing director. “Each company brings a bold, technical solution to a complex industrial challenge. We look forward to helping them scale and deploy their technologies.”

Electroflow

Electroflow helps secure domestic battery supply chains through the production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode material directly from lithium brines. LFP is a critical component for affordable, safe, and long-lasting batteries used in electric vehicles, grid storage systems, and industrial electrification.

The company's proprietary platform combines lithium extraction and cathode material production into a three-step process that can unlock low-concentration brine resources, support scalable domestic manufacturing, and strengthen North America’s battery supply chain.

Osmoses

Osmoses improves industrial gas separation, a critical process for fuels, chemicals, and other industrial products that consumes a significant portion of global energy.

Its membrane platform reduces the energy use, cost, and emissions associated gas separations for renewable natural gas, hydrogen, helium, and other industrial applications.

SiTration

SiTration unlocks a faster and lower-cost copper supply through the recovery of critical metals directly from mining waste streams. The company's patented electro-extraction and filtration technologies support the recovery of market-grade copper in a single-step process powered solely by electricity.

With an estimated $500 billion of copper contained in mining waste globally, SiTration offers a faster, lower-cost pathway to resource recovery than new mine development. The company's platform can also be used to recover precious metals and produce rare earth concentrates from diverse mining streams and has demonstrated success in pilot projects with Tier 1 mining companies on multiple continents.

Industrial Innovation at Scale

The addition of Electroflow, Osmoses, and SiTration reflects Halliburton Labs' efforts to support entrepreneurs who develop practical solutions for the evolving energy and industrial landscape. Halliburton Labs provides the expertise, infrastructure, and relationships innovators require to scale and bring to market the technologies that will define the future of energy and industry.

About Halliburton Labs

Halliburton Labs provides global industrial capabilities to early-stage hard-tech energy ventures so they scale faster. Through expertise, facilities, business networks, and tailored support for the long term, Halliburton Labs helps entrepreneurs accelerate the development and deployment of solutions that address global energy and industrial challenges. Visit the company's website at www.halliburtonlabs.com.

Connect with Halliburton Labs on LinkedIn. Halliburton Labs is a wholly owned subsidiary of Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL).