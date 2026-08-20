-

Halliburton Labs Announces Three New Portfolio Companies

Electroflow, Osmoses, and SiTration Join Halliburton Labs to Accelerate Commercialization and Industrial Scale-Up

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton Labs today announced the addition of three companies to its collaborative ecosystem: Electroflow, Osmoses, and SiTration. The selected ventures develop breakthrough technologies that address critical challenges in battery materials, resource recovery, and gas separations. These companies confront the material and process bottlenecks that stand between today’s energy system and tomorrow's opportunities.

Halliburton Labs collaborates with early-stage hard-tech ventures to scale innovative technologies through industry expertise, world-class facilities, and a global network of industrial and investment partners.

"Affordable and reliable molecules are essential building blocks of the energy future,” said Andres Cabada, Halliburton Labs managing director. “Each company brings a bold, technical solution to a complex industrial challenge. We look forward to helping them scale and deploy their technologies.”

Electroflow

Electroflow helps secure domestic battery supply chains through the production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode material directly from lithium brines. LFP is a critical component for affordable, safe, and long-lasting batteries used in electric vehicles, grid storage systems, and industrial electrification.

The company's proprietary platform combines lithium extraction and cathode material production into a three-step process that can unlock low-concentration brine resources, support scalable domestic manufacturing, and strengthen North America’s battery supply chain.

Osmoses

Osmoses improves industrial gas separation, a critical process for fuels, chemicals, and other industrial products that consumes a significant portion of global energy.

Its membrane platform reduces the energy use, cost, and emissions associated gas separations for renewable natural gas, hydrogen, helium, and other industrial applications.

SiTration

SiTration unlocks a faster and lower-cost copper supply through the recovery of critical metals directly from mining waste streams. The company's patented electro-extraction and filtration technologies support the recovery of market-grade copper in a single-step process powered solely by electricity.

With an estimated $500 billion of copper contained in mining waste globally, SiTration offers a faster, lower-cost pathway to resource recovery than new mine development. The company's platform can also be used to recover precious metals and produce rare earth concentrates from diverse mining streams and has demonstrated success in pilot projects with Tier 1 mining companies on multiple continents.

Industrial Innovation at Scale

The addition of Electroflow, Osmoses, and SiTration reflects Halliburton Labs' efforts to support entrepreneurs who develop practical solutions for the evolving energy and industrial landscape. Halliburton Labs provides the expertise, infrastructure, and relationships innovators require to scale and bring to market the technologies that will define the future of energy and industry.

About Halliburton Labs

Halliburton Labs provides global industrial capabilities to early-stage hard-tech energy ventures so they scale faster. Through expertise, facilities, business networks, and tailored support for the long term, Halliburton Labs helps entrepreneurs accelerate the development and deployment of solutions that address global energy and industrial challenges. Visit the company's website at www.halliburtonlabs.com.

Connect with Halliburton Labs on LinkedIn. Halliburton Labs is a wholly owned subsidiary of Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL).

Contacts

For Investors:
David Coleman
investors@halliburton.com
281-871-2688

For Media Relations:
Alexandra Franceschi
pr@halliburton.com
281-871-3602

Industry:

Halliburton Labs

NYSE:HAL
Release Versions
English

Contacts

For Investors:
David Coleman
investors@halliburton.com
281-871-2688

For Media Relations:
Alexandra Franceschi
pr@halliburton.com
281-871-3602

More News From Halliburton Labs

Kuwait Oil Company Awards Long-Term Agreement to Advance Technology Development Ahmadi Innovation Valley

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) awarded Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) a multi-year agreement to support the development of the Ahmadi Innovation Valley (AIV), a flagship initiative that advances Kuwait’s energy sector transformation. The research and development (R&D) center will support KOC to deliver solutions in brownfield, greenfield, and unconventional fields, address higher operational complexity, and build technology designed for Kuwait’s upstream challenges. The center...

Basra Oil Company Awards Halliburton Contract to Advance Oil and Gas Development in Southern Iraq

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) has been awarded a contract by Basra Oil Company (BOC) to provide Integrated Field Management Services (IFMS) and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM) for the development of the Bin Umar and Sindbad oil and gas fields in southern Iraq. The contract scope includes field development planning, production optimization, digital solutions, and EPCM services for the two fields. Halliburton will deploy the Landmark portfolio to b...

Halliburton Awarded LSTK Contracts by Aramco for Onshore Oil Re-Entry Program

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) was awarded lump sum turnkey (LSTK) contracts by Aramco in multiple onshore fields in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The awards expand Halliburton’s role in the program and demonstrate the Company’s ability to grow through integrated well delivery at scale. The multi-year contracts encompass approximately 285 planned wells. Halliburton will deliver a fully integrated execution model that includes oil re-entry operations, drilling, completions, and...
Back to Newsroom