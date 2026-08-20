Northern Trust Expands Relationship with First Sentier Group to Support Irish Fund Structure

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced it has expanded its relationship with First Sentier Group, having been appointed fund administrator and depositary for First Sentier Group’s Irish fund, the First Sentier Investors Global Umbrella Fund Plc. Northern Trust will provide custody, depositary, fund accounting and transfer agency for the US$14 billion Irish fund structure.

Northern Trust has expanded its relationship with First Sentier Group, having been appointed fund administrator and depositary for First Sentier Group’s Irish fund, the First Sentier Investors Global Umbrella Fund Plc. Share

The appointment supports First Sentier Group’s broader approach of aligning its operating model across key fund structures and jurisdictions. The servicing model is designed to deliver greater consistency, resilience, and scalability while maintaining the flexibility required to support local regulatory and investor requirements. The mandate reflects a continued shift toward more streamlined operating models, where asset managers are consolidating providers while maintaining flexibility across regions.

Melíosa O’Caoimh, Ireland Country Head at Northern Trust, said: “Our continued work with First Sentier Group reflects the importance of consistent support across jurisdictions as clients expand their fund ranges. In Ireland, we combine local expertise with a global operating model, helping clients manage complexity while maintaining flexibility across structures, markets and investor requirements.”

The move represents an expansion of a broader global relationship between the firms which began in 2006. First Sentier Group’s Irish fund structure further broadens the scope of services delivered by Northern Trust globally.

Amanda Gazal, Chief Operating Officer for First Sentier Group, said: "This mandate extends our longstanding relationship with Northern Trust and supports the continued alignment of our global operating model. As we grow across markets and fund structures, maintaining a consistent and scalable servicing framework remains a priority. This appointment supports our focus on operational resilience and efficiency while retaining the flexibility required to support local market and investor requirements."

Northern Trust provides a complete suite of asset servicing solutions for global investment managers including fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing and data solutions, supporting a range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2026, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$20.0 trillion, and assets under management of US$2.0 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

http://www.northerntrust.com