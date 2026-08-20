Hark and AT&T Partner on Connectivity for Future AI Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Hark announced that the company is partnering with AT&T to bring the next generation of AI-native consumer devices to market. Additionally, AT&T is investing in Hark and collaborating in many areas including device certification and network connectivity. AT&T’s infrastructure paired with Hark’s AI platform and hardware will help enable Hark to become the leader in personalized consumer intelligence.

This collaboration with AT&T is essential to realize our ambitions. We’re building a new line of products that operate completely untethered from your phone or Wi-Fi. Every Hark device will be able to connect to AI without piggybacking on something extra that you either have to carry with you or install in your home. That level of freedom requires the type of reliable connectivity with advanced network capabilities that AT&T provides.

"Our relationship with AT&T helps Hark further its mission to put personalized AI in people's hands, wherever they are, on hardware made for them," said Brett Adcock, founder and CEO of Hark. "AT&T's network reach and consumer scale make it possible to bring this generational technology to every consumer."

As Hark builds a suite of devices with intelligence at their core, AT&T will work with Hark to connect the next generation of AI products reliably across real world environments, making a new wave of intelligent products mindlessly accessible across AT&T's global network.

"AT&T is building the network for the next generation of consumer experiences, and Hark’s vision for AI products is aligned with where consumer technology is headed," said Jeff McElfresh, Chief Operating Officer, AT&T. "Hark leadership has the kind of bold vision we want to support, and we're excited to collaborate with them."

Today's AI largely lives inside chat windows, running on devices designed long before modern LLMs and voice models existed. We’re building systems that are more useful and intuitive than what we have now to let people interact more naturally with computers through speech, vision, and memory.

By developing our own foundation models and hardware together, Hark is creating the next interface to artificial intelligence.

About Hark

Hark is an artificial intelligence company developing highly intelligent, multimodal AI systems and native hardware devices designed to serve as a universal interface between humans and machines. Founded by entrepreneur Brett Adcock, Hark focuses on building proactive, personalized AI that interacts with the world through speech, vision, and memory.

For more information, visit hark.com.