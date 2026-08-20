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Mitsubishi Electric Agrees to Wholly Acquire PCI Energy Solutions

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with PCI Energy Solutions (PCI), a premier U.S.-based enterprise software provider of energy management and optimization platforms. Serving a broad spectrum of power companies—including utilities, public power entities, independent power producers, and other wholesale market participants—PCI’s mission-critical software supports end-to-end power trading, generation and transmission operations, supply-demand planning, risk management, and settlement, primarily in North America. Mitsubishi Electric will acquire all of PCI’s equity interests for a purchase price of USD1,400 million. The agreement was executed on August 20, 2026 (Japan time).

The transaction is expected to be completed in 2026, subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.

Upon completion of the transaction, PCI will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric.

Rationale for the Transaction

In recent years, power-system operations and electricity markets have become increasingly complex. This complexity has been driven by factors including the continued growth of renewable energy, the expansion of distributed energy resources, increasing electricity demand, and greater volatility in power markets. These developments are increasing demand for advanced energy management and optimization solutions capable of supporting integrated forecasting, scheduling, trading, risk management, settlement, and operational decision-making.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Transmission & Distribution Systems Marketing Division
Energy & Industrial Systems Group
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
tdm.pgs@nb.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3218-2332
prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/

Industry:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

TOKYO:6503
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Transmission & Distribution Systems Marketing Division
Energy & Industrial Systems Group
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
tdm.pgs@nb.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3218-2332
prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/

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