Zero Networks Expands Palo Alto Networks Integration to Deliver Zero-Touch Containment and AI Security

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zero Networks, the leading provider of Zero Trust security solutions, today announced a major expansion of its integration with Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), extending the companies’ joint solution from automated microsegmentation and firewall policy orchestration to zero-touch containment and AI security.

The original integration combined Zero Networks’ automated asset discovery, dynamic tagging, and identity-driven microsegmentation with Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewalls. The expanded integration enables customers to use Zero Networks to identify and contain threats at the individual asset level, redirect selected traffic to Palo Alto Networks security services for deeper inspection, and manage enforcement through Strata Cloud Manager. The integration also brings together Zero Networks AI Segmentation and Prisma AIRS to govern AI agents and inspect AI traffic.

Rather than deploying separate controls for the perimeter, internal network, and AI environment, customers can apply consistent protection across on-premises, cloud, OT, Kubernetes and hybrid infrastructure.

From Integrated Policy to Closed-Loop Enforcement

Zero Networks enables zero-touch containment by continuously mapping communication between assets and automatically creating least-privilege policies based on observed business activity. Through the expanded integration, selected traffic from protected workloads can be redirected to Palo Alto Networks firewalls for deeper Layer 7 inspection, enabling the platforms to block suspicious activity and contain affected assets before threats spread.

Traffic redirection is available today for Linux environments, with Windows support planned, extending deep inspection and automated containment to Windows systems across the enterprise attack surface.

Unified Visibility Through Strata Cloud Manager

Zero Networks-managed assets and policies can now be surfaced through Strata Cloud Manager, giving security teams a consolidated view of discovered assets, segmentation policies, and the Palo Alto Networks controls inspecting their traffic. Dynamic asset tagging keeps policies current as workloads move, IP addresses change, and new assets appear, reducing the need to manually maintain static firewall rules.

Extending the Integration to Enterprise AI

The expanded integration brings Zero Networks AI Segmentation together with Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS to provide security controls for AI agents and their traffic. Zero Networks identifies and governs AI agents, applying identity-based policies to restrict each agent to approved systems and destinations, while blocking unsanctioned AI services. When deeper inspection is needed, selected AI traffic can be redirected to Prisma AIRS for AI-aware threat prevention, combining control over where AI agents can connect with inspection of their prompts, responses, and data flows.

“Zero Networks controls which connections are allowed, Palo Alto Networks provides deep inspection,” said Benny Lakunishok, Co-founder and CEO of Zero Networks. “Together, we can contain malicious activity before it can move across the environment.”

Containment Without Re-Architecting the Network

The joint solution enables organizations to:

Contain compromised assets automatically with zero-touch, identity-based microsegmentation.

Redirect selected traffic for Layer 7 inspection through Palo Alto Networks firewalls.

Manage assets and policies through Strata Cloud Manager for unified visibility and enforcement.

Govern AI agents and inspect AI traffic using Zero Networks AI Segmentation and Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS.

Synchronize asset context with Palo Alto Networks Dynamic Address Groups.

The integration uses existing Zero Networks and Palo Alto Networks enforcement capabilities, allowing customers to expand protection without redesigning the network or manually writing thousands of segmentation rules.

Availability

The expanded integration between Zero Networks and Palo Alto Networks is available now, including automated microsegmentation, dynamic asset tagging, policy synchronization, and Linux traffic redirection.

To learn more about the Zero Networks integration with Palo Alto Networks, visit https://zeronetworks.com/paloalto.

About Zero Networks

Zero Networks helps organizations prevent attacks, minimize blast radius, and maintain business continuity – even when attackers get inside. By making every connection verified and intentional through identity-driven microsegmentation, Zero Networks tightly limits lateral movement, reduces operational risk, and strengthens cyber resilience. The platform deploys quickly and enforces adaptive, automated policies that eliminate manual management, technology sprawl, and long-term operational debt. The result is simpler, more resilient security that lowers cost and complexity while enabling organizations to scale, preserve uptime, protect revenue, and meet compliance requirements as environments evolve. Learn more at zeronetworks.com.