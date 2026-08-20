Hotshot Collaborates with Litera on Legal Training as Firms Rethink Talent Development in the Age of AI

CHICAGO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Litera, the Legal AI platform provider that best unifies the practice and business of law, and Hotshot, the learning platform for lawyers used by over half the Am Law 100, regional and boutique firms, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work toward a deepened collaboration that will make Hotshot's practical, on-demand courses accessible through Litera CE Manager, the learning management and CLE compliance platform designed for law firms. Lawyers will be able to discover and firms can assign Hotshot courses, as well as track their completion and eligible credits, all within CE Manager. The integration is expected to be available by Q4, 2026.

Bringing Hotshot's practical learning into Litera CE Manager will give firms a more connected way to deliver that training, structure development by role and experience level, and manage CLE compliance in one place. Share

"As GenAI takes on work that has traditionally been the training ground for junior lawyers, firms are rethinking how they train lawyers for the underlying knowledge and skills needed while also helping lawyers at every level learn to use these tools effectively and responsibly," said Ian Nelson, Co-Founder, Hotshot. "Bringing Hotshot's practical learning into Litera CE Manager will give firms a more connected way to deliver that training, structure development by role and experience level, and manage CLE compliance in one place."

Nearly seven in 10 legal professionals now use GenAI tools for work, a figure that more than doubled in a single year, according to the 2026 Legal Industry Report from 8am. Yet the training infrastructure has not kept pace. A 2026 survey from Wolters Kluwer found that over a third of legal professionals report inadequate training and difficulty integrating AI with existing systems, with growing questions about reduced opportunity for junior attorneys as AI takes over routine tasks.

The collaboration builds on existing work between Litera and Hotshot on CLE credit tracking. Through the expanded relationship, CE Manager customers will be able to integrate the full Hotshot library of 400+ courses into their learning experience. Hotshot's approach prioritizes practical learning first, with the ability to earn CLE credit layered on top, so lawyers develop useful skills while satisfying compliance requirements rather than treating CLE as a checkbox.

"Firms need practical learning that builds real skills and judgment, not just compliance hours,” said Valerie Connell, Vice President of Products, Litera. “With Hotshot's courses accessible directly through Litera CE Manager, our customers will get exactly that, within the platform they already rely on."

See us at ILTACON in Nashville, August 24-27, Hotshot in booth #775 and Litera in booth #301.

Ian Nelson is also speaking at ILTACON on the panel, “Human-Centered AI Adoption: A Practical Training Playbook,” on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, 3:30 p.m. CT.

For more information on how leading firms are rethinking associate development, see Hotshot's white paper, “Training Lawyers for the Age of AI,” at:

https://www.hotshotlegal.com/white-papers/training-lawyers-for-the-age-of-ai

About Hotshot

Hotshot is a learning platform for lawyers that supports on-demand, interactive, and experiential learning as well as CLE in nearly all MCLE jurisdictions. The company offers 400+ short, practical courses and training materials across legal, business, professional skills, and technology topics. Hotshot's customers include over half the Am Law 100 law firms, regional and boutique firms, top law schools, and companies. For more information, visit www.hotshotlegal.com.

About Litera

Litera is the Legal AI platform provider that best unifies the practice and business of law, built on 30 years of legal expertise that no AI startup can shortcut, and engineered for the decades ahead. The company combines purpose-built legal technology with Lito, its award-winning Legal AI agent, to Raise The Bar™ for the legal profession worldwide. With AI solutions spanning legal drafting, document comparison, contract review, knowledge management, business development, and more, Litera serves over 15,000 global customers and more than 1 million daily users, including 99% of the Am Law 100. Integrated directly into Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace across devices, Litera delivers the right data, in the right place, at the right time - reducing context-switching so lawyers can practice law, not manage tools, while winning more business, driving efficiency and the deeper client relationships that fuel sustainable growth. For more information, visit litera.com or follow us on LinkedIn.