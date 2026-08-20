Silverstone Partners Closes Preferred Equity Investment to Recapitalize Class-A Brooklyn Multifamily Property

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silverstone Partners, a thematic real estate investment manager, today announced a partnership with Related Fund Management to provide preferred equity financing (the “Investment”) for the recapitalization of One Sunset (the “Property”). The Property is a newly constructed 187-unit, 14-story mid-rise multifamily project located in the Greenwood Heights submarket of Brooklyn, New York, and was built utilizing the final iteration of the Affordable New York (421-a) program, designating 25% of the Property's units as affordable housing.

By maintaining a flexible mandate, we can navigate the capital stack to capture the best relative value and structure, which this transaction perfectly demonstrates. Share

This transaction exemplifies Silverstone’s thematic investment strategy, which identifies and acts on scalable opportunities driven by secular trends and market dislocations. A core pillar of this approach is the firm's strong conviction in the multifamily sector, leveraging favorable capital cycle dynamics to target institutional-grade assets in economically resilient regions.

The Investment is credit enhanced by the significant equity invested by the Property’s sponsors, a co-sponsorship between two prominent local developers. This strategic position in the capital stack offers a compelling risk-adjusted return profile while allowing Silverstone to serve as a trusted capitalization partner to facilitate the successful lease-up and stabilization of a high-quality residential asset.

“This investment validates our thematic focus on high-quality multifamily assets in markets anchored by robust economic drivers,” said Manoj Ramprakash, Managing Partner and Founder of Silverstone Partners. “By maintaining a flexible mandate, we can navigate the capital stack to capture the best relative value and structure, which this transaction perfectly demonstrates.”

One Sunset adds 187 high-quality residential units across a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments boasting significant natural light due to unobstructed 360-degree views, including the Brooklyn waterfront. Community amenities include a fitness center and dedicated yoga studio; a game and media lounge; a co-working lounge; private dining and entertainment areas; and a stunning rooftop terrace with sweeping views of the city.

The Property offers high interconnectivity, located directly adjacent to the 25th Street MTA subway station, providing residents with convenient access to Park Slope, the Barclays Center, Downtown Brooklyn, and the World Trade Center.

About Silverstone Partners

Silverstone Partners is a thematic real estate investment firm focused on uncovering scalable opportunities driven by market dislocations and secular trends. The firm’s investment strategy is to build and invest in specialized platforms that capture value within targeted themes across various asset classes, currently prioritizing themes in the residential and film/content studio sectors. Silverstone integrates deep operating expertise, modern technology and an entrepreneurial partnership structure to drive value creation across the investment lifecycle, including asset repositioning, development and capital restructuring. Founded in 2022, Silverstone manages capital for institutional and private clients.