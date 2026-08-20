Yellowwood Launches Real Estate Design Partner Program With CAPREIT, Binswanger, and Reichard Capital

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yellowwood Technologies, Inc. today announced the launch of the Yellowwood Real Estate Design Partner Program, known as REDEPP, with CAPREIT, Binswanger, and Reichard Capital as its founding participants.

Thousands of family offices have real estate exposure. Adding real estate to Yellowwood adds even more value to the existing venture and private equity capabilities of this powerful platform. Share

Yellowwood currently supports the review and analysis of minority and control investments. REDEPP will extend the platform into real estate, a common part of family office portfolios that requires a different approach to screening, underwriting, diligence, and reporting.

Each firm has reviewed Yellowwood’s current workflow and agreed to help adapt it for real estate after seeing the time it can save in deal review. The design partners will work with Yellowwood on the information, calculations, diligence questions and decision materials required to evaluate real estate opportunities.

“Real estate is a logical next market for Yellowwood because it sits alongside private-company investing in many family office portfolios,” said Eric Vest, founder and CEO of Yellowwood. “The work is different, though. Property operations, local market data, capital plans, and financing all have to be considered together. Rather than make assumptions from the outside, we asked firms that do this work every day to help us build it correctly.”

The program will initially cover multifamily, industrial, and commercial real estate. Design partners will work through representative opportunities and advise Yellowwood on how deals should move from initial materials through screening, underwriting, deeper diligence and investment approval.

“At CAPREIT, we are underwriting both the property and the business plan,” said Andrew Kadish, CEO and chief investment officer of CAPREIT. “The investment team has to weigh operating performance, market conditions, capital needs, financing, and returns at the same time. Yellowwood can help us get to the important questions faster and keep the analysis organized from first review through investment committee.”

CAPREIT is a fully integrated real estate operating company responsible for the ownership and management of more than $6 billion of multifamily assets in the United States.

Binswanger is a 95 year-old employee-owned commercial real estate firm providing brokerage, investment sales, corporate advisory, location consulting and related services to owners and occupiers. Binswanger will also participate.

Reichard Capital is a privately held real estate investment platform headquartered in Chicago. The firm brings together experience in real estate, construction, insurance and technology, with a focus on multifamily and related sectors.

“We look at an acquisition through several lenses from day one, including purchase economics, construction, insurance, operating risk, and the long-term plan for the asset,” said Nate Reichard, founder and CEO of Reichard Capital. “Yellowwood can help us surface missing assumptions sooner and maintain a clean underwriting record as a deal moves from first look into deeper diligence.”

Yellowwood will use the program to develop common real estate workflows by transaction type rather than separate custom systems for each participating firm. The resulting functionality is expected to become available to Yellowwood members later in 2026.

About Yellowwood

Yellowwood is enterprise workflow software for direct-deal investors. It helps family offices and lean investment teams easily screen opportunities and perform initial due diligence all while ensuring analysis integrity and preserving decision memory with a full audit trail.

For more information, visit yellowwood.ai.