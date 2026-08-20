Xsolla and GDC Festival of Gaming Extend Global Partnership in San Francisco for March 2027

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, and GDC Festival of Gaming today announced the renewal of the Diamond level partnership for 2027. Together, Xsolla and GDC are creating opportunities for collaboration and connections for the video game developer community in San Francisco. Part of that effort is featuring the Xsolla Clubhouse in the expanded GDC campus experience, where the two will host the GDC Scholarship Program, Powered by Xsolla. The program brings 75 game developers to San Francisco from March 1 through 5, with their passes and hotels fully covered.

“By expanding our partnership on the GDC Scholarship program to 75 studios, we are giving even more developers the opportunity to showcase what they are great at - creating incredible video game experiences for players around the world,” described Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at Xsolla. "We are honored to collaborate with Informa to feature the Xsolla Clubhouse within the GDC Festival of Gaming campus. Our vision is to build all the things to help video game developers build successful businesses by creating an all-inclusive ecosystem for the community.”

The game industry's premier annual gathering brings together developers, publishers, and innovators from around the world. GDC 2027 represents an unparalleled opportunity for emerging talent and studios to connect with industry leaders, discover partnership opportunities, and accelerate their video game business. To ensure the next generation of game creators can access this transformative experience, Xsolla and GDC have partnered to remove financial barriers for 75 scholarship recipients.

Each scholarship recipient will receive a GDC Festival Pass and four nights of hotel accommodations during the event, ensuring they can fully participate in the conference experience. Recipients will also be invited to a co-hosted luncheon at the Xsolla Clubhouse as part of the broader GDC Campus experience, which spans Moscone Center and nearby official partner spaces on Howard Street. Scheduled between conference sessions, the luncheon will feature welcome remarks from Xsolla and GDC leadership and create meaningful connections between scholarship recipients, mentors, and industry veterans.

"GDC Festival of Gaming is excited to collaborate with Xsolla to ensure this scholarship program offers true accessibility into the video games industry," said Suzy Pallett, President at GDC Festival of Gaming. "By supporting emerging creators from every background, GDC and Xsolla are investing in the future of our industry and ensuring the next generation of storytellers have the resources and connections they need to succeed."

The scholarship program anchors Xsolla's presence at GDC 2027 as a renewed Diamond partner. As part of the expanded GDC Campus experience, Xsolla's Howard Street location will serve as a hub for scholarship recipients and attendees all week, complementing the core conference programming at Moscone Center. Xsolla will manage the entire application process, from submission through selection.

Applications open October 1, 2026. Learn more at Xsolla.com or by visiting https://xsolla.pro/GDC2027

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 70% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

About GDC Festival of Gaming

GDC Festival of Gaming is the world’s largest professional game industry event with market-defining content for programmers, artists, producers, game designers, audio professionals, business decision makers and others involved in the development of interactive games and immersive experiences. GDC brings together the global game industry community year-round through events and digital media, including GDC Vault, GameDeveloper.com, Independent Games Festival, and the Game Developers Choice Awards.

GDC is organized by Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and one of the leading B2B Events organizers in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information visit www.informa.com.

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