Apex Group and OpenVC Partner to Advance Private Markets Transparency Through New Real-World Asset Indices

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Group Ltd. ("Apex Group"), a leading global financial services provider with more than $3.5 trillion in assets serviced, and OpenVC, a pioneer in private market indexing and asset management, today announced a strategic partnership to develop new real-world asset (RWA) indices and expand access to private market investment opportunities.

"By partnering with OpenVC, we have the opportunity to combine Apex Group's unique data assets and distribution capabilities with an innovative approach to private market indexing," Georges Archibald, CEO of Apex Distribution. Share

The partnership brings together Apex Group's global private markets infrastructure, proprietary data and distribution capabilities with OpenVC's expertise in index construction and benchmark development. Together, the firms will develop a suite of indices designed to provide investors with greater transparency, insights and access to the rapidly evolving real-world asset market.

As private markets continue to grow in scale and importance, investors are increasingly seeking reliable benchmarks and data-driven tools to evaluate opportunities across asset classes. Through this collaboration, Apex Group and OpenVC aim to support greater transparency and standardisation across private markets while helping investors better understand emerging areas of growth within the real-world asset ecosystem.

In addition to index development, OpenVC's investment products will be made available through ApexInvest Markets, Apex Group's broker-dealer affiliate, expanding access for qualified investors, family offices and advisory communities.

Georges Archibald, CEO of Apex Distribution, said:

"Private markets are undergoing a period of rapid transformation, creating opportunities for better data, improved transparency and more sophisticated benchmarking. By partnering with OpenVC, we have the opportunity to combine Apex Group's unique data assets and distribution capabilities with an innovative approach to private market indexing. Together, we aim to deliver tools that help investors navigate an increasingly dynamic market environment."

David Shapiro, CEO of OpenVC, said:

"OpenVC was founded on the belief that private markets deserve the same transparency, accessibility and benchmarking standards that investors have long relied on in public markets. By combining our indexing expertise with Apex Group's global data resources and market reach, we believe we can help create meaningful benchmarks for the real-world asset market while helping investors better understand and access this evolving space."

The planned indices are expected to leverage Apex Group's private markets data and OpenVC's index construction methodology to create benchmarks focused on real-world asset funds and strategies. The firms will also collaborate on distribution and market education initiatives designed to support broader understanding of the asset class.

Notes to editors

About Apex Group

Apex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.

Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.

Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support, as well as digital and AI solutions. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group’s passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.

www.apexgroup.com

About OpenVC

OpenVC™ is revolutionizing index investing in the late-stage venture capital space, offering improved access to the world's leading private Unicorns. Our mission is to democratize venture capital investment with low-cost, institutional-grade products. With a focus on reducing fees and leveraging the power of index investing, we are committed to making this asset class more accessible to all investors.

www.openvc.com