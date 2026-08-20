Intentsify Partners With Clay to Bring Buyer Intent Data Directly Into GTM Workflows

WESTWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intentsify, the leading global provider of B2B intent data and signal-based go-to-market solutions, today announced the Clay x Intentsify Integration, a new partnership with Clay, the data and AI infrastructure trusted by more than 500,000 go-to-market teams. Intentsify's Buyer Intelligence — including account-level intent and persona-level signals — is now available in Clay, providing GTM engineers, marketers, and sales teams a new, high-fidelity signal to power the workflows, agents, and campaigns they build every day.

"By bringing Intentsify's buyer intelligence directly into Clay, intent becomes part of how agents prioritize, score, and act, built into the workflow itself, not a separate step teams have to manage on their own." Share

The partnership pairs two complementary strengths: Intentsify's depth of buyer-intent data, drawn from 1.1 trillion monthly intent signals derived from 9 source types across 4.2 million in-market accounts and more than 33,000+ topics, with Clay's orchestration layer, used by more than half a million GTM teams to unify data, run AI agents, and launch outbound, inbound, ABM, and rep-productivity programs. Intentsify was ranked number one for "Strength of Offering" in "The Forrester Wave: B2B Intent Data Providers, 2025," underscoring the depth of the data now flowing into Clay. Together, the companies are making it dramatically easier for revenue teams to know not just who to target, but when and why to reach out.

Turning Intent Into Action, Inside the Workflows Teams Already Use

Clay customers have increasingly built their go-to-market motions around signals — job changes, funding announcements, website visits, technographic shifts — that indicate an account is worth engaging right now. Intentsify's intent data adds one of the strongest predictive signals available: real-time evidence of what buying groups and named companies are actively researching, and how far along they are in the buying journey.

With Intentsify's data available in Clay, GTM teams can now:

Monitor accounts and contacts. Load a target-account list and get weekly reports on which accounts and contacts are spiking on topics, enabling the right message to be delivered to the right buyer at the right time.

Load a target-account list and get weekly reports on which accounts and contacts are spiking on topics, enabling the right message to be delivered to the right buyer at the right time. Enrich and segment in real time. With the Intentsify enrichment step, check any account or contact for intent on demand, filter by job function, seniority, or geography, and feed scores directly into an outreach agent for personalization.

With the Intentsify enrichment step, check any account or contact for intent on demand, filter by job function, seniority, or geography, and feed scores directly into an outreach agent for personalization. Source TAM. Discover net-new accounts spiking on relevant topics, then score them alongside job changes, hiring, and other signals.

Discover net-new accounts spiking on relevant topics, then score them alongside job changes, hiring, and other signals. Find in-market professionals. Acquire professional profiles for each person researching monitored topics, equipping GTM teams with immediate outreach targets.

"The most valuable signal is the one that shows up right where GTM teams and their agents are already working," said Charlie Allieri, President at Intentsify. "By bringing Intentsify's buyer intelligence directly into Clay, intent becomes part of how agents prioritize, score, and act, built into the workflow itself, not a separate step teams have to manage on their own."

Built for the Way Modern GTM Teams Work

Intentsify's data is available within Clay's data marketplace and Signals product, so teams can pull intent directly into the same tables, workflows, and agents they use to find in-market companies, personas, and people, and manage enrichment, scoring, outbound, and advertising.

The partnership extends Intentsify's ongoing strategy of making its intent data available wherever go-to-market teams already work — including leading demand-side platforms, activation channels, and now, GTM orchestration infrastructure like Clay.

Intentsify's Buyer Intelligence is available to Clay customers now as a Clay data partner. To learn more, visit intentsify.io or clay.com.

About Intentsify

Intentsify provides B2B organizations with the most accurate, comprehensive buyer-intent intelligence in the market today, and solutions to act on that intelligence. Intentsify's AI-powered solutions empower marketers to turn buying signals into pipeline through customized advertising and lead generation programs. Combining an unrivaled portfolio of data sources and an industry-leading media ecosystem, Intentsify enables full-funnel go-to-market programs for revenue acceleration.

About Clay

Clay is the infrastructure that go-to-market teams use to build their revenue system. It unifies all of a company’s customer and market data with third party data from 200+ data vendors, lets you orchestrate any sales or marketing play, and deploys GTM agents that research, prioritize, and take action. Clay customers can execute any creative GTM idea to grow their company to its full potential.