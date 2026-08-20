Connection Awarded NASA SEWP VI Government-Wide Acquisition Contract

MERRIMACK, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading provider of information technology solutions to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI Category A Government-Wide Acquisition Contract through its GovConnection subsidiary, doing business as Connection Public Sector Solutions. NASA SEWP VI is the sixth iteration of the SEWP contract vehicle, focused on information technology products and related services available to all federal agencies to identify, quote, and purchase IT solutions that support their mission needs.

For more than two decades, Connection has participated in every NASA SEWP contract vehicle, providing federal customers with access to trusted IT solutions through this premier procurement program. Share

The award strengthens Connection’s ability to help federal agencies access a broad portfolio of IT products, including hardware, software, and peripherals.

For more than two decades, Connection has participated in every NASA SEWP contract vehicle, providing federal customers with access to trusted IT solutions through this premier procurement program. Over the past 10 years, the NASA SEWP V contract has generated more than $80 billion in sales across all awardees.

“We are proud to extend our relationship with the NASA SEWP office and look forward to supporting federal agencies through the new SEWP VI vehicles,” said Dennis Riseman, Senior Vice President, Connection Public Sector Solutions. “NASA SEWP has consistently evolved to meet the needs of government customers and their contractors, offering a timely, simple, and efficient path to solving complex IT challenges. We are excited to continue helping agencies access the technology products, services, and expertise they need to advance their missions.”

The SEWP VI award expands Connection’s ability to support federal customers with comprehensive technology solutions and flexible acquisition options.

About Connection

Connection, a Fortune 1000 company, calms the confusion of IT by delivering customers industry-leading technology solutions to enhance growth, elevate productivity, and empower innovation. Since 1982, Connection has set new standards for customer service and loyalty, earning the industry’s highest accolades. The Company offers expertise across multiple technology areas, including AI, cybersecurity, data center, digital workspace, multicloud, and technology services.