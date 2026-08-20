Metropolitan Commercial Bank Unveils New Signage at Lakewood Banking Center

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metropolitan Commercial Bank (“MCB” or the “Bank”) (NYSE: MCB) today announced the installation of new exterior signage at 311 Boulevard of the Americas in Lakewood, New Jersey, home of MCB’s Lakewood Banking Center.

"MCB has served the Lakewood community for more than two decades,” said Mark R. DeFazio, Founder, President & CEO of Metropolitan Commercial Bank. Share

In 2020, the Bank signed a long-term lease at 311 Boulevard of the Americas with Chopp Holdings LLC and subsequently completed a comprehensive build-out of the space to support its growing business in the market.

“MCB has served the Lakewood community for more than two decades,” said Mark R. DeFazio, Founder, President & CEO of Metropolitan Commercial Bank. “Our new signage reflects the relationships we have built here and our continued commitment to the businesses, organizations and individuals we serve.”

The Lakewood Banking Center provides clients throughout Lakewood and the surrounding area with access to MCB’s commercial banking solutions and personalized, relationship-based service.

“MCB is an important part of the Lakewood business community, and we are proud to have the Bank at 311 Boulevard of the Americas,” said Mark Chopp, Managing Partner of Chopp Holdings. “The new signage gives MCB greater visibility and reflects the Bank’s established presence in the community.”

About Metropolitan Commercial Bank

Metropolitan Commercial Bank (“MCB”) is a New York City–based, full-service commercial bank serving businesses, institutions, and individuals who value expertise, responsiveness, and long-term partnerships. Since 1999, MCB has built enduring client relationships—many spanning generations—by delivering consistent, relationship-driven banking.

The Bank provides a full suite of commercial, business, and personal banking solutions, with deep expertise in sectors including real estate, property management, legal services, healthcare, government, and global investors utilizing EB-5 financial solutions. MCB combines specialized capabilities with a highly personalized approach, offering integrated solutions such as title and escrow services, 1031 exchanges, and merchant acquiring.

MCB has received national recognition for its performance and innovation, including being named one of Newsweek’s Best Regional Banks in 2024 and 2025 and earning industry recognition for its lending performance and specialized commercial banking capabilities.

MCB operates full-service banking centers in Manhattan and Boro Park, Brooklyn, within New York City; Great Neck on Long Island; Lakewood, New Jersey; and in South Florida, including Miami and West Palm Beach.

Metropolitan Commercial Bank is a New York State–chartered commercial bank, a member of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and an equal housing lender. The Bank’s parent company is Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB).

For more information, please visit the Bank’s website at MCBankNY.com.