Zipalertinib Plus Chemotherapy First-Line Phase 3 REZILIENT3 Trial Data Selected for Presidential Symposium Presentation at the IASLC 2026 World Conference on Lung Cancer

PRINCETON, N.J. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taiho Oncology, Inc. and Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) today announced that results from the planned interim analysis of the Phase 3 REZILIENT3 trial have been selected for presentation in the Presidential Symposium 2 at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer's (IASLC) 2026 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), to be held September 12-15, 2026, in Seoul, South Korea. REZILIENT3 evaluates zipalertinib plus chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone in the first-line treatment of patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The Presidential Symposium 2 is a premier plenary session featuring notable advances in lung cancer research and treatment with the potential to change clinical practice. Share

The Presidential Symposium 2 is a premier plenary session featuring notable advances in lung cancer research and treatment with the potential to change clinical practice.

Session information for the abstract is listed below. Full abstract details will be available via the conference website in accordance with IASLC embargo policies.

Title: Zipalertinib plus Chemotherapy for 1st-line NSCLC with EGFR Exon 20 Insertions: Results from the Phase 3 Trial (REZILIENT3)

Presenting Author: Dr. Daniel Tan Shao Weng, Duke Health, Singapore

Session Name: PL03 Presidential Symposium 2 Including Lectureship Award Presentations

Session Type: Presidential Symposium

Session Date: Monday, September 14, 2026

Session Time: 8 a.m. KST

Location: Plenary, Hall D2, 3F

About the REZILIENT3 Trial

This multicenter, randomized, controlled, open-label global trial enrolled 285 adults with previously untreated, locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations. The primary objective of this trial is to assess progression-free survival in the zipalertinib plus chemotherapy arm versus the chemotherapy arm.

About Zipalertinib

Zipalertinib (development code: CLN-081/TAS6417) is an orally available small molecule designed to target activating mutations in EGFR. The molecule was selected because of its ability to inhibit EGFR variants with exon 20 insertion mutations. Zipalertinib is designed as a next generation, irreversible EGFR inhibitor for the treatment of a genetically defined subset of patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Zipalertinib is investigational and has not been approved by any health authority.

Zipalertinib is being developed by Taiho Oncology, Inc., its parent company, Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and in collaboration with Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. in the U.S.

About EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutations

NSCLC is a common form of lung cancer and up to 4% of all cases globally have EGFR ex20ins.1 In the United States, approximately 16% of patients with NSCLC harbor EGFR mutations,1 with insertions at exon 20 accounting for up to 12% of these mutations.2

About Taiho Oncology, Inc.

The mission of Taiho Oncology, Inc. is to improve the lives of patients with cancer, their families and their caregivers. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of orally administered anti-cancer agents for various tumor types. Taiho Oncology has a robust pipeline of small-molecule clinical candidates targeting solid-tumor and hematological malignancies, with additional candidates in pre-clinical development. Taiho Oncology is a subsidiary of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. which is part of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. Taiho Oncology is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey and oversees its parent company’s European and Canadian operations, which are located in Baar, Switzerland and Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

For more information, visit https://www.taihooncology.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Taiho Oncology and the Taiho Oncology logo are registered trademarks of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company developing potential first- or best-in-class, disease-modifying T cell engagers for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Cullinan pursues promising therapeutic targets while leveraging core expertise in T cell engagers, which are established in oncology and are now advancing into autoimmune diseases. With a clinical-stage pipeline built on a rigorous scientific approach and purposeful innovation, Cullinan is advancing its mission to deliver new standards of care for patients. Learn more about Cullinan at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/, and follow Cullinan on LinkedIn and X.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the company’s beliefs and expectations regarding the clinical development of zipalertinib and our plans regarding future data presentations and other statements that are not historical facts. The words “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “pursue,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the following: uncertainty regarding the timing and results of clinical trial data and regulatory submissions; the risk that any NDAs, INDs or other global regulatory submissions we may file with the United States Food and Drug Administration or other global regulatory agencies are not accepted or cleared on our expected timelines, or at all; the success of our clinical trials and preclinical studies; the risks related to our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property position; the risks related to manufacturing, supply, and distribution of our product candidates; the risk that any one or more of our product candidates, including those that are co-developed, will not be successfully developed and commercialized; the risk that the results of preclinical studies or clinical trials will not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies or clinical trials; the effect of changes in global economic conditions, including uncertainties related to international trade policies, tariffs and supply chain dynamics on our business and operations; and the success of any collaboration, partnership, license or similar agreements. These and other important risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change, except to the extent required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Moreover, except as required by law, neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made.

References