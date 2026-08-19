Rapiscan Named Official Physical Screening and Security Technology Hardware/Software Solutions Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Supporter of Team USA

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rapiscan®, a global leader in security inspection and integrated security hardware and software solutions, and a division of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS), today announced it has been named the Official Provider of Physical Screening and Security Technology Hardware/Software Solutions of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and an Official Supporter of Team USA. The partnership marks a significant milestone for the Los Angeles-based company, which is positioned to support one of the largest and most complex sporting events in the world through advanced security technology hardware and software, integrated security platforms, and physical security operational expertise.

The LA28 Games will bring the world's greatest athletes together with millions of spectators, volunteers, and stakeholders from around the globe. Through this partnership, Rapiscan stands ready to support the Games with advanced screening technologies, integrated physical security hardware and software solutions, and mission-focused expertise designed to help LA28 plan, deploy, and operate coordinated safety and security capabilities at scale.

The partnership highlights Rapiscan's position as an innovator in modern security solutions and its evolution into a leading provider of fully integrated security solutions. The company combines AI-enabled technologies in screening hardware, access control technologies, security software, physical security services training and operational support into cohesive solutions for complex, high-consequence environments. As security challenges continue to evolve, Rapiscan remains focused on helping customers enhance safety, improve operational efficiency, and create better experiences for people at scale. Rapiscan has helped secure major sporting events and critical infrastructure around the world, including deployments across Australia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and, most recently, the United States.

"We are honored to be selected as an Official Supporter of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and proud that an LA-based company will help support an event that will showcase Los Angeles to the world. This partnership reflects the trust placed in Rapiscan's team, technologies, and decades of experience protecting major events and critical infrastructure. The LA28 Games represent an extraordinary opportunity to demonstrate how innovation, AI-enabled security hardware and software solutions, and operational excellence can help create a safe, seamless, and exceptional experience for athletes, spectators, volunteers, and communities. We look forward to working alongside LA28 to help deliver a Games experience worthy of this historic moment," said Ajay Mehra, President and Chief Executive Officer of OSI Systems.

"We are pleased to welcome Rapiscan as an Official Supporter of the LA28 Games," said Reynold Hoover, CEO of LA28. “As an LA-based security technology hardware and software company with decades of experience securing major sporting events, Rapiscan is uniquely qualified to help support the complex security requirements of the Games. We look forward to working together as we prepare to welcome the world to Los Angeles in 2028."

ABOUT THE LA28 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES

LA28 will bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games to Los Angeles in 2028, uniting more than 15,000 of the world's greatest athletes in a celebration of sport, culture, and human potential. Set against a diverse collection of venues only Southern California can deliver, from the Pacific Ocean to Hollywood stages to world-class arenas, Los Angeles will become the third city ever to host three Olympic Games, following 1932 and 1984, and will also host its first ever Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games will celebrate historic milestones including the most gender balanced Games in history, the first time all Olympic team sports will feature at least as many women's teams as men's, the debut of new Olympic and Paralympic sports, and becoming the first Games since 1948 to not build any new permanent infrastructure. Operating as an independently funded, non-profit organization, LA28 has built a strong foundation of successful commercial partnerships alongside licensing, hospitality, ticketing, and with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

ABOUT TEAM USA

Team USA is the world’s largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting, and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.com.

ABOUT RAPISCAN

Rapiscan is a global leader in security inspection and integrated security solutions. The company designs, deploys, integrates, and supports comprehensive security solutions that combine physical screening systems, access control technologies, command-and-control centers, security software, analytics, communications infrastructure, and operational services. Serving airports, borders, critical infrastructure, transportation systems, government agencies, and major international events worldwide, Rapiscan’s capabilities extend beyond technology to include program implementation, training, and sustainment, enabling customers to deploy coordinated security solutions at scale.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company operates through multiple business segments in various industries. Through its Security division, led by Rapiscan Systems, a global provider of security inspection and screening solutions, and S2 Global, a provider of technology, services, and mission support solutions for border management, logistics, and government operations, the Company helps customers address complex security and operational challenges worldwide. Serving customers in over 170 countries, OSI Systems strategically positions its sales, service, R&D, and manufacturing capabilities worldwide to provide fast and efficient delivery and support. For more information on OSI Systems or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to OSI Systems’ and Rapiscan Systems’ current expectations, beliefs, and projections concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside OSI Systems’ control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. OSI Systems assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise, except to the extent it is required to do so in connection with its ongoing requirements under Federal securities laws. For a further discussion of factors that could cause OSI Systems’ future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in OSI Systems’ most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks described therein and in documents subsequently filed by OSI Systems from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.