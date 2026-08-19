Corpay Cross-Border Named the Official FX Partner of European T20 Premier League

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay’s Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with the European T20 Premier League (“ETPL”), a new franchise-based tournament sanctioned by the International Cricket Council, created to establish Europe as a dynamic force in the global T20 landscape. Under the agreement, Corpay becomes EPTL’s exclusive and Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Partner, along with being an Official Partner.

As the EPTL’s exclusive foreign exchange partner, Corpay Cross-Border will provide the league with comprehensive FX risk management solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure arising from its day-to-day business activities. Corpay Cross-Border’s award-winning platform will also enable the EPTL to streamline global payments through a single point of access.

“Corpay Cross-Border is thrilled to be named the exclusive and official FX partner of the European T20 Premier League,” said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “Built on a first-of-its-kind partnership between the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, the league brings together established international stars and emerging European talent to create a high-quality, globally relevant competition while strengthening the cricketing ecosystem across the region. We look forward to supporting the league’s international payments and foreign exchange needs as it works to grow the game at every level and position Europe as one of cricket’s most exciting new frontiers.”

“ETPL is inherently international, bringing together teams, players, partners and stakeholders across multiple countries and currencies. As we build the league for long-term growth, it is important to work with partners who understand the complexities of operating across markets. Corpay brings deep expertise in cross-border payments and foreign exchange, and we are delighted to welcome them as ETPL’s Official FX Partner,” said Saurav Banerjee, Co-Founder, European T20 Premier League.

“Cricket Ireland has enjoyed a strong relationship with Corpay, and it is great to see that association now extend to ETPL. As the league brings together cricket across Europe, having experienced international partners who understand the complexities of operating across markets is hugely valuable. We are delighted to see Corpay become part of ETPL’s journey as we build a strong and sustainable platform for the growth of cricket across the continent,” said Andrew May, CFO, Cricket Ireland & Director, ETPL.

About Corpay

Corpay (NYSE: CPAY), the Corporate Payments and Expense Management Company, is an S&P 500 company with three primary B2B solution sets. Spend Management, provides corporate and virtual card programs and automates procure-to-pay. Cross-Border, converts foreign currencies and establishes foreign bank accounts. Vehicle Solutions, controls fuel, tolls, parking and related vehicle spend. With Corpay, the more a business controls, the less it spends. To learn more, visit corpay.com.

About the European T20 Premier League (ETPL)

The European T20 Premier League (ETPL) is Europe's first major franchise T20 league. Co-founded by Abhishek Bachchan, Saurav Banerjee, Priyanka Kaul and Dhiraj Malhotra, the league has been developed in partnership with Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB). Bringing together world-class international stars and Europe's leading cricketers, ETPL aims to accelerate the growth of cricket across the continent while creating a global sporting and entertainment property. To learn more, visit etplofficial.com.

*“Corpay” in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.