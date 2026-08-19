-

iA Dealer Services Partners With VinFast Auto Canada to Provide Protection Solutions

  • First partnership between iA Dealer Services and a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer.
  • Expands iA Dealer Services’ OEM portfolio in the growing EV market.
  • iA Dealer Services products are already offered through a Canada-wide direct distribution network of 4,800 automobile and other motor vehicle dealers, original equipment manufacturers and preferred partnerships.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iA Dealer Services, a business unit of iA Financial Group, announced today a new partnership with VinFast Canada, marking the company’s first collaboration with a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer and an important milestone in the evolution of its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) portfolio. While this is iA Dealer Services’ first OEM partnership with a dedicated electric vehicle manufacturer, the company already provides protection products for electric vehicles through its broad network of dealer and OEM relationships across Canada.

Under the agreement, VinFast customers will initially have access to Tire & Rim Protection and Incident Protection products when purchasing their vehicles, with additional protection products planned for the future. These protection solutions are designed to help safeguard customers against common road hazards and everyday vehicle incidents.

“We are excited to welcome VinFast to the iA Dealer Services family,” said Vincenzo Ciampi, Senior Vice-President, iA Dealer Services. “This partnership marks an important milestone and reflects our commitment to supporting all automotive brands, retailers and customers across Canada in delivering high-quality vehicle protection programs.”

“Our priority is delivering an ownership experience that customers can trust,” said Brian Lawrence Finnerty, Deputy and CEO of Sales, Marketing and Aftersales, VinFast North America. “As we looked for a partner to support our long-term vision in Canada, we sought an organization that shared our commitment to customer satisfaction. iA Dealer Services stood out for its strong reputation, proven expertise and customer-focused approach.”

This agreement reflects years of relationship development and strategic collaboration between the two organizations and demonstrates a shared commitment to customer experience, dealer support and sustainable growth.

VinFast’s mission to make electric mobility more accessible aligns closely with iA Dealer Services’ expertise in customer protection solutions and dealer support. Together, the organizations are focused on delivering confidence throughout the ownership journey while helping retailers build stronger, lasting customer relationships.

About iA Dealer Services

iA Dealer Services is one of Canada’s leading providers of automotive finance and insurance (F&I) solutions, vehicle protection programs and dealer development services. Through innovative products, strong OEM relationships and a commitment to exceptional customer experience, iA Dealer Services helps automotive manufacturers, retailers and consumers protect and enhance the vehicle ownership journey.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares).

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play EV manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast’s product lineup includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters and e-buses. The company is currently expanding its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: vinfastauto.ca.

To learn more about iA Financial Group, you can sign up for our newsletter on our website at ia.ca.

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc.

Contacts

Information:
Public Affairs
Chantal Corbeil
Phone: 514-247-0465
Email: chantal.corbeil@ia.ca

Industry:

iA Financial Group

TSX:IAG
Details
Headquarters: Quebec, Canada
Website: https://ia.ca
CEO: Denis Ricard
Employees: 10500
Organization: PUB
Release Versions
EnglishFrench

Contacts

Information:
Public Affairs
Chantal Corbeil
Phone: 514-247-0465
Email: chantal.corbeil@ia.ca

More News From iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group Announces the Issuance of a Redemption Notice to Holders of 3.072% Subordinated Debentures due September 24, 2031

QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Further to the approval of the Autorité des marchés financiers (Québec), iA Financial Corporation Inc. (the “Company”) announces that it has sent today to all registered holders of its 3.072% Subordinated Debentures due September 24, 2031 (the “Debentures”) a formal notice and instructions for the redemption of the Debentures. The Company will redeem the Debentures as of September 24, 2026, upon payment of a redemption amount of $1,015.36 for each $1,000 principal...

iA Financial Corporation Inc. Announces the Payment of a Dividend on Its Common Shares

QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of iA Financial Corporation Inc. (TSX: IAG) announced today the payment of a quarterly dividend of $1.1000 per outstanding common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This dividend will be payable on September 15, 2026 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2026. iA Financial Corporation Inc. reminds common shareholders who wish to enrol in iA Financial Corporation Inc.’s Dividend Reinvestment and Sh...

iA Financial Group Reports Second Quarter Results

QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, iA Financial Group (TSX: IAG) recorded core earnings† of $330 million and core diluted earnings per common share (EPS)†† of $3.68, which is 5% higher than the same period in 2025, when insurance experience was very favourable. Core return on common shareholders’ equity (ROE)†† for the trailing 12 months was 17.5%, in line with the 2026 target of 17%+.1 Second quarter net income attributed to common shareholders was $384 m...
Back to Newsroom