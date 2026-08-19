Connection Achieves HPE Triple Platinum Plus Status

MERRIMACK, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading provider of information technology solutions to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the status of HPE Triple Platinum Plus, the highest status within the HPE Partner Ready Vantage Program. This designation recognizes Connection’s outstanding commercial performance and strategic commitment across the full HPE portfolio and is reserved only for strategic partners that meet rigorous country-level sales thresholds and commit to sustained investments in technical certifications, competencies, and joint business planning.

“We are honored to achieve HPE Triple Platinum Plus status, a milestone that reflects our continued investment in delivering best-in-class solutions powered by HPE,” said Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connection. Share

This recognition underscores how Connection translates its deep HPE expertise into tangible customer outcomes and reinforces the company’s commitment to helping customers integrate across hybrid cloud, compute, and networking environments to deliver secure, scalable solutions. As an HPE Triple Platinum Plus partner, Connection gains access to enhanced offerings and closer collaboration with HPE, including dedicated business and support resources, enabling Connection to deliver even greater value to customers.

“The new unified HPE Partner Ready Vantage Program represents a significant step forward in how we engage with our partners,” said Jesse Chavez, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Strategy, Program and Operations, HPE. “By delivering a single, cohesive engagement model with the flexibility to align to Connection’s business practices, the program is designed to drive long-term profitability and growth. It also unlocks new opportunities for Connection to drive greater value and accelerate cross-HPE capabilities supporting customers in their digital transformation journey. We are proud to strengthen our collaboration and look forward to accelerating impactful outcomes for our mutual customers.”

“We are honored to achieve HPE Triple Platinum Plus status, a milestone that reflects our continued investment in delivering best-in-class solutions powered by HPE,” said Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connection. “Our partnership with HPE enables us to bring advanced infrastructure, hybrid cloud, and AI-driven innovation to customers, helping them navigate complexity and accelerate digital transformation with confidence. We look forward to continuing to grow our collaboration and deliver meaningful outcomes for our customers.”

Connection is a longstanding partner of HPE, delivering a comprehensive portfolio of solutions spanning hybrid cloud, compute, storage, and networking. Through its deep technical expertise and customer-centric approach, Connection supports organizations with end-to-end services—from strategy and design to implementation and ongoing optimization—helping customers build resilient, future-ready IT environments.

To learn more about HPE solutions from Connection, visit connection.com/hpe.

About Connection

Connection, a Fortune 1000 company, calms the confusion of IT by delivering customers industry-leading technology solutions to enhance growth, elevate productivity, and empower innovation. Since 1982, Connection has set new standards for customer service and loyalty, earning the industry’s highest accolades. The Company offers expertise across multiple technology areas, including AI, cybersecurity, data center, digital workspace, multicloud, and technology services.