Eagle Point Leads HoldCo Financing for Nexus AI Data Center Campus in Texas

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Point Credit Management LLC (“Eagle Point”), an innovative private credit investment manager, today announced it served as lead investor in a new HoldCo loan to a subsidiary of Nexus Data Centers, LLC (“Nexus”). Eagle Point’s financing helped complete the capital structure for Nexus’s first phase of its multi-phase data center and behind-the-meter power generation campus in Hubbard, Texas, enabling Nexus to achieve a Final Investment Decision (“FID”) and marking a major milestone as the project continues its construction.

Eagle Point directly originated the HoldCo financing, reflecting the continued growth of the financing partnership between Eagle Point and Nexus as the Hubbard campus has advanced from pre-NTP stage development to this critical milestone.

“Serving as the lead investor for the HoldCo financing represents a key milestone in the expansion of Eagle Point’s infrastructure platform and the strength of our relationship with Nexus,” said Jennifer Powers, Principal and Head of Infrastructure Credit at Eagle Point. “We are proud to have played a leading role in the capital structure that enabled Nexus to reach FID in less than a year – a truly remarkable achievement. As demand for large-scale AI and hyperscale infrastructure capacity continues to accelerate, and ‘speed to market’ is a differentiating factor, our ability to provide flexible financing solutions throughout the capital stack reflects the breadth of our platform, and we look forward to continuing to support Nexus as it delivers critically needed compute for leading hyperscalers and large language models in the AI space.”

“Eagle Point has been a key partner to Nexus at every stage of the project,” said Ivan Van der Walt, Chief Executive Officer of Nexus Data Centers. “Their nimble investment team and deep industry knowledge enabled us to complete our capital structure at a critical moment, and their continued support across four financings has been instrumental in reaching this milestone. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to building on it as we scale our platform.”

This transaction reflects Eagle Point’s differentiated origination capabilities and expertise in structuring infrastructure credit opportunities with robust downside protection and sustainable long-term value creation.

About Eagle Point Credit Management

Eagle Point® is an investment manager focused on private credit strategies in inefficient markets, including Portfolio Debt Securities, Regulatory Capital Relief transactions, Infrastructure Credit, Strategic Credit investments, Specialty Finance and CLO securities. Founded by Thomas Majewski in partnership with Stone Point Capital in 2012, Eagle Point manages $14 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors and has over 120 professionals. Please visit www.EaglePointCredit.com for more information.

About Nexus Data Centers

Nexus Data Centers is developing next-generation digital infrastructure campuses designed around reliability, efficiency and regional economic partnership. The company focuses on integrated power and data infrastructure that supports the continued expansion of cloud and artificial intelligence computing in the United States.

For more information visit www.nexus-datacenters.com.