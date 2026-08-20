Radiant Locks TRISO Fuel Supply Through Early 2030s

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radiant, the company building the world’s only plug-in ready, transportable commercial nuclear microreactors, today announced a long-term Fuel Supply Agreement with Standard Nuclear to provide TRISO fuel fabrication to support the deployment of Kaleidos units to government and commercial customers through the early 2030s.

TRISO fuel agreement strengthens Radiant’s fully owned end-to-end supply chain and secures planned Kaleidos deployments through the early 2030s. Share

The agreement strengthens Radiant’s fully owned end-to-end supply chain for Kaleidos production as the company advances full-scale testing, domestic manufacturing and customer deployments. Under the agreement, Standard Nuclear will supply Radiant with tri-structural Isotropic (TRISO) fuel manufactured to the specifications of Kaleidos, a transportable microreactor that can be easily deployed and refueled to provide decades of clean power.

“Securing the fuel supply chain is a strategic advantage to deploying at scale,” said Tori Shivanandan, President and COO at Radiant. “By executing this TRISO Fuel Supply Agreement for our planned deployments through the early 2030s, we have established a key partnership to support our mission. We’re decentralizing the grid 1-megawatt at a time."

The agreement further solidifies Radiant’s vertically integrated supply chain. Alongside its 300,000-square-foot R-50 manufacturing, fueling, and storage campus in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Radiant is securing all critical elements of the supply chain needed to deliver production at the scale necessary to meet customer demand.

Kaleidos is a 1-megawatt nuclear microreactor, transportable by land, sea, or air and deployed directly at customer sites. Plug-in ready, each reactor provides up to five years of power before refueling and is engineered with a 20-year operating life cycle. Radiant manages fueling, refueling, and spent-fuel storage at its own facilities, allowing customer sites to return to greenfield condition within two years or less after a unit is removed. Customer sites never have onsite spent fuel storage.

Kaleidos is undergoing a full-scale test campaign at Idaho National Laboratory’s DOME facility. Following a competitive selection process, the Department of Energy awarded Radiant exclusive access to the facility for a full year. The campaign includes full-scale, full-power, extended-duration testing using the same reactor design and fuel specifications intended for customer deployments.

Radiant has signed a commercial agreement with Equinix for 20 Kaleidos units and was selected by the Department of the Air Force and Defense Innovation Unit to develop and operate a microreactor at Buckley Space Force Base.

Together, these milestones position Radiant to move Kaleidos into repeatable production and deployment.

About Radiant

Radiant is a leading developer of advanced nuclear technologies focused on delivering reliable, resilient, and scalable energy solutions that are transportable by land, sea and air. Radiant is committed to enabling a new generation of nuclear applications for commercial, industrial, and defense customers.