StubHub and viagogo Partner with Spektrix to Bring Arts and Cultural Venues to a Global Marketplace

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StubHub and viagogo are now connected to Spektrix, enabling arts, culture, & in-person experience organizations using the Spektrix platform to sell direct inventory across the global marketplace. Spektrix provides organizations across the arts, culture, & in-person experience sector with a connected audience engagement solution. Working in partnership with more than 800 theaters, museums, venues, attractions, and other cultural organizations around the world, Spektrix helps organizations build stronger audience relationships and operate with confidence through connected technology, backed by a shared success business model and a team that works alongside them for the long term. More than tens of thousands of users globally use Spektrix to support their work.

”Spektrix now has a direct connection to millions of fans on StubHub and viagogo. We're just getting started in this space," said Shaun Stewart, VP of Open Distribution. Share

"Arts and cultural venues have never had a straightforward way to reach a global audience, and that's exactly what this changes,” said Shaun Stewart, VP of Open Distribution at StubHub. ”Spektrix now has a direct connection to millions of fans on StubHub and viagogo. We're just getting started in this space."

Through the integration, Spektrix customers can dual-broadcast their inventory across both their existing platform and StubHub and viagogo's marketplace simultaneously. Partners retain full control of their inventory, pricing, and fan data. StubHub and viagogo handle distribution, marketing, payments, and buyer experience — with no exclusivity and no added cost to the partner.

“At Spektrix, we’re focused on giving arts, culture, & in-person experience organizations a strong foundation to build lasting relationships with their audiences and reach new people,” said Tom Nolan, Head of Global Ecosystem at Spektrix. “This connection with StubHub and viagogo gives organizations another way to put their events in front of people around the world, while continuing to retain control of their inventory and pricing through the Spektrix platform. It’s a practical way to extend their reach and help more people discover the in-person experiences that bring us together.”

For arts and cultural organizations, the integration addresses a long-standing gap: access to a global distribution channel without sacrificing the operational control and audience relationships they've spent years building. Spektrix's platform is purpose-built for the cultural sector, combining ticketing, CRM, marketing, and fundraising in one system used by organizations including theaters, orchestras, festivals, and heritage institutions across four countries.

For more information, visit stubhub.com.

About Spektrix

Spektrix provides organisations across the arts, culture, & in-person experience sector with a connected audience engagement solution. Working in partnership with hundreds of theatres, museums, venues, and attractions around the world, Spektrix helps organisations build stronger audience relationships and operate with confidence through connected technology, backed by a shared success business model and a team that works alongside them for the long term.

About StubHub and viagogo

StubHub is a leading global ticketing marketplace for live events. Through StubHub and its international brand viagogo, the company services customers in over 200 countries and territories, supporting over 30 languages and accepting payments in over 45 currencies – from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater. StubHub offers a safe and convenient way to buy or sell tickets to live events across the world for memorable live experiences.