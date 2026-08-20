Cornelis and NEC Corporation Expand Collaboration to Advance AI and HPC Infrastructure in Japan

WAYNE, Pa. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornelis and NEC Corporation announced an expanded collaboration that builds on the companies' successful work together in Europe and will help organizations across Japan and the broader Asia-Pacific region deploy next-generation AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure using Cornelis high-performance networking solutions.

The expanded collaboration builds on NEC's successful evaluation of the Cornelis CN5000 Omni-Path platform and the companies' existing collaboration in Europe, creating a foundation to support enterprise AI, manufacturing, research, and high-performance computing deployments across Japan. As part of the collaboration, NEC also plans to participate in early evaluation activities for the next-generation Cornelis CN6000 platform, helping customers prepare for increasingly complex AI and HPC workloads.

"AI infrastructure is placing unprecedented demands on network performance, scalability, and efficiency," said Lisa Spelman, CEO of Cornelis. "NEC's extensive experience delivering enterprise and HPC infrastructure throughout Japan makes them an outstanding partner as we continue giving customers more choice and bringing advanced networking technologies to new markets. Together, we’re helping customers build AI and HPC environments that deliver greater performance today while preparing for the next generation of large-scale computing."

The collaboration reflects growing adoption of open, high-performance networking alternatives as AI and HPC deployments continue to scale. Following a comprehensive technical evaluation of the CN5000 platform, NEC and Cornelis will continue collaborating to support customer opportunities by leveraging NEC's long-standing relationships with enterprise, manufacturing, academic, and research organizations throughout Japan.

NEC's evaluation included extensive MPI communication testing across multiple workloads and communication patterns, validating the capabilities of the CN5000 platform while also identifying optimization techniques that further improve application performance. The joint evaluation demonstrated the value of close engineering collaboration to help customers maximize networking efficiency across large-scale HPC environments.

The companies also plan to extend their collaboration to the upcoming Cornelis CN6000 platform, allowing NEC to evaluate next-generation networking technologies as customers prepare for larger AI training, inference, and HPC deployments.

“Organizations across Japan are preparing for increasingly complex AI and HPC environments that require higher performance, scalability, and efficiency,” said Takeshi Hirose, Senior Director of Compute Department, NEC Corporation. “Our collaboration with Cornelis broadens the high-performance networking technologies available to our customers while allowing us to evaluate next-generation capabilities that support future computing requirements."

The collaboration further strengthens Cornelis' growing global ecosystem of infrastructure partners, enabling customers to deploy high-performance networking through trusted server and infrastructure providers while benefiting from continued innovation across the Cornelis product portfolio.

As AI clusters continue to scale, Cornelis and NEC will continue working together to evaluate new networking technologies, optimize customer deployments, and support future AI and HPC infrastructure across Japan and beyond.

About Cornelis

Cornelis delivers high-performance, scale-out networking solutions that accelerate AI and HPC workloads. Built on the powerful Omni-Path architecture, Cornelis technology enables lossless, congestion-free networking that reduces training time, improves inference, and maximizes compute utilization. From foundation model training to complex climate modeling and real-time analytics, Cornelis' solutions power the most demanding workloads across commercial, academic, government and cloud environments. With a focus on performance, scalability, and efficiency, Cornelis helps organizations achieve faster insights and greater return on infrastructure investments. Learn more at cornelis.com.

About NEC Corporation

The NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group’s approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society.

For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

FAQ

What did Cornelis and NEC announce? Cornelis and NEC expanded collaboration to bring Cornelis Omni-Path high-performance networking solutions to enterprise, AI and HPC customers throughout Japan and the Asia-Pacific region. The collaboration builds on NEC's successful evaluation of the Cornelis CN5000 platform and includes plans to evaluate the next-generation CN6000 platform.

Why is NEC working with Cornelis? NEC evaluated the Cornelis CN5000 platform as part of its efforts to provide customers with high-performance networking solutions for AI and HPC environments. The collaboration gives customers greater choice while combining NEC's infrastructure expertise with Cornelis' intelligent networking technology.

What industries will benefit from this collaboration? The collaboration is designed to support enterprise AI, manufacturing, academic research, government laboratories, and high-performance computing organizations that require scalable, low-latency networking for demanding workloads.

What is the Cornelis CN6000 platform? CN6000 is Cornelis' next-generation intelligent networking platform designed for AI training, AI inference, HPC, and data-intensive computing. NEC plans to participate in early evaluation of CN6000 as part of its ongoing collaboration with Cornelis.

How does this collaboration support AI infrastructure? Modern AI infrastructure depends on fast, predictable communication between processors, accelerators, storage, and memory across distributed clusters. By combining Cornelis' networking technology with NEC's infrastructure expertise, the companies aim to help customers deploy scalable AI and HPC systems that deliver higher efficiency, lower latency, and improved overall system performance.