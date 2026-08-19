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INDUS Announces Acquisition of 757,000 Square Foot Logistics Portfolio in Houston

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NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (“INDUS” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based logistics real estate business announced that it has recently completed the acquisition of a 757,000 square foot, Class A logistics park in the Houston, Texas market. The five-building park is 99% occupied by a diverse range of tenants that serve the local population as well as industrial and manufacturing customers. The park is located in the North Houston submarket and is immediately adjacent to critical infrastructure including I-45, Beltway 8 and George Bush International Airport.

“This acquisition of modern, market appropriate buildings provide a great entry for INDUS into the Houston market. The park’s access and location in the strongly performing North Houston submarket and its design, which meets a wide range of tenant needs with suite sizes ranging from 8,000 square feet to 245,000 square feet, gives us confidence in its long-term success,” said Trey Daniel, INDUS’ market officer for Texas.

Michael Gamzon, President and CEO of INDUS added, “The Houston market continues to benefit from multiple demand drivers including strong demographic trends, increased manufacturing investment across a diverse range of industries, and growth at the Port of Houston.” He added, “We are excited to enter the Houston market and are keenly focused on scaling our footprint in Texas through additional acquisitions and developments of high-quality logistics properties.”

JLL’s Texas Industrial Capital Markets team including Trent Agnew, Charlie Strauss and Lance Young arranged the transaction.

About INDUS Realty Trust, Inc.

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing, and leasing industrial properties. As of August 2026, INDUS owns or has majority ownership in properties aggregating 16.4 million square feet. INDUS is owned by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners, L.P., a global private investment firm with deep experience in real estate, and GIC, a global institutional investor. Additionally, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (“ADIA”) is a strategic investor alongside Centerbridge in the ownership of INDUS. For more information, please visit our website at www.indusrt.com.

Contacts

Nicole Yeh
nyeh@indusrt.com
(212) 218-7916

Industry:

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc.

Details
Headquarters: New York City, NY
CEO: Michael Gamzon
Employees: 0-50
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Nicole Yeh
nyeh@indusrt.com
(212) 218-7916

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