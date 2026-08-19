Xsolla Introduces Integrated Backend and Global Payment Solutions for Games, With Founding Partner AccelByte

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, today introduced integrated backend solutions for game developers through a founding partnership with AccelByte, a fully managed extensible games backend platform, and opened a closed testing program for a combined solution that pairs AccelByte Gaming Services (AGS) with Xsolla's global payments and monetization tools. Select developers can now apply for early access and help shape the integration ahead of its broader launch.

As studios scale live games across PC, mobile, console, and the web, managing player persistence, gaming backend, and global transactions adds cost and slows launches. Through the founding partnership with AccelByte, Xsolla brings AccelByte's backend services together with its own payments and monetization in one integrated stack, so studios no longer need to stitch separate solutions together on their own. The integration is shaped by direct input from studios shipping live games today.

During the closed testing period, partner studios will help validate:

Developer-centric foundation: Being built with input from studios and developers actively shipping live games across regions, platforms, and player types. Test partners will directly shape the feature set and modular implementation options.

Being built with input from studios and developers actively shipping live games across regions, platforms, and player types. Test partners will directly shape the feature set and modular implementation options. Integrated backend and payments: Will combine AccelByte's backend services, including player management, matchmaking, store, and AI-powered integration tools and analytics, with Xsolla's payment, subscription, monetization, and identity services in an interoperable layer.

Will combine AccelByte's backend services, including player management, matchmaking, store, and AI-powered integration tools and analytics, with Xsolla's payment, subscription, monetization, and identity services in an interoperable layer. Simplified deployment without heavy engineering: Designed so studios can stand up and operate live game services without building backend infrastructure in-house or staffing dedicated LiveOps teams, reducing time-to-market and accelerating iteration cycles.

Designed so studios can stand up and operate live game services without building backend infrastructure in-house or staffing dedicated LiveOps teams, reducing time-to-market and accelerating iteration cycles. Global monetization coverage: Through Xsolla's global game payment platform, participating studios gain access to over 1,000 payment methods across more than 200 geographies, opening new revenue channels for games.

"We're building this backend and game services integration with AccelByte by listening to developers who use both of our platforms," said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. "Our first test partners will help us prove that a studio can stand up backend services and global payments together, without staffing separate teams for each, and get to market faster as a result."

"AccelByte's comprehensive and scalable platform and toolset is now more accessible and easier for developers to integrate and operate," said Junaili Lie, CEO and Technical Director at AccelByte. "We’re excited to partner with Xsolla, which shares our belief in making powerful technology accessible to studios of every size. By combining our technology and expertise, we can help studios launch faster, operate smarter, and reach players globally."

The closed testing program is limited to a small group of studios ahead of a broader rollout. Developers can meet both teams at gamescom 2026 in Cologne, Germany, at the Xsolla booth in Hall 2.2, #A030-B035, or register their interest in the program at xsolla.pro/backend.

To learn more about Xsolla’s integrated backend & global payments, schedule a meeting at gamescom or email partnerships@xsolla.com.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 70% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to over 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

© 2026 Xsolla. All rights reserved.

About AccelByte

AccelByte spent many years building and operating AccelByte Gaming Services (AGS). AGS is a fully managed, massively scalable and extensible game backend platform that helps developers worldwide focus on what matters most: making awesome games. Founded in 2016, AccelByte was created by game industry veterans who have engineered online systems behind some of the largest live services games and platforms in the world, including Fortnite, Epic Online Store, Xbox Live, and EA Origin and is backed by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Galaxy Interactive, NetEase, KRAFTON, and Dreamhaven.

For more information, visit accelbyte.io