Abnormal AI and OpenAI partner to accelerate secure enterprise AI adoption and strengthen cyber defense

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abnormal AI, the AI-native behavior security company trusted by more than 25% of the Fortune 500, and OpenAI today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the safe adoption of AI across the enterprise, expand Abnormal’s use of OpenAI internally across its business and product development, and explore new security capabilities that help defenders investigate and respond to threats more effectively.

Abnormal trains and deploys Behavioral AI to stop highly sophisticated cybersecurity attacks that conventional tools miss. OpenAI develops frontier models and products that help defenders investigate threats, identify and validate vulnerabilities, and turn findings into fixes. Together, the companies will explore new ways to bring advanced AI capabilities into security workflows and help organizations deploy AI with the trust, visibility, and control enterprise environments require.

The partnership starts with a shared commitment to using AI to protect and empower people. Abnormal’s mission is to stop cybercrime with AI. OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that AGI benefits all of humanity. In cybersecurity, that means building advanced capabilities that protect people, strengthen defenders, and help organizations use AI to improve their security. Together, the companies can help customers accelerate the safe adoption of AI while achieving stronger operational and security outcomes. The goal is not simply to make AI available, but to help enterprises put it into production faster, apply it to meaningful business and security problems, and do so with appropriate visibility and control.

Abnormal will join the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program as an early security partner, which brings OpenAI together with cybersecurity companies and service providers to develop practical, governed solutions for defenders. The companies plan to explore how OpenAI’s frontier models and Codex Security can complement Abnormal’s Behavioral AI, including capabilities that help security teams monitor agent activity and identify anomalous behavior. Abnormal’s core detection and response products will continue to be powered by its proprietary Behavioral AI.

"We partner with companies that are aligned to our mission of fighting crime, and that want to bring customers into the future with the most effective AI," said Evan Reiser, Founder and CEO of Abnormal AI. "That is why Abnormal is expanding its use of OpenAI for internal business operations and software development, and why we are working together to help every enterprise adopt AI with confidence."

Through the partnership, Abnormal will expand the use of OpenAI across its own business and work with OpenAI to develop practical patterns that help other enterprises accelerate adoption of AI safely. The companies plan to share lessons from deploying AI across engineering, customer operations, and security workflows as the collaboration progresses.

Bringing frontier AI to defenders

Through Daybreak, OpenAI brings together frontier cyber models, Codex Security, Trusted Access for Cyber, and ecosystem partnerships to help defenders find and fix vulnerabilities at scale, build more capable security-team workflows, investigate and respond to threats, and strengthen security and resilience across their organizations.

OpenAI works with security companies, researchers, governments, and open source maintainers to bring these capabilities into the products, services, and workflows defenders already trust, while partners retain their expertise, customer relationships, and independence.

“Abnormal brings deep expertise in email and identity security, and its products are already part of many workflows enterprises use to protect their people and systems,” said Mike Aiello, Head of Cyber Products at OpenAI. “By partnering, we will help accelerate the adoption of practical defenses and bring advanced AI capabilities to more defenders through tools they already trust.”

About Abnormal AI

Abnormal AI stops cybercrime with AI, protecting more than 4,500 organizations, including more than 25% of the Fortune 500. Abnormal’s Behavioral AI Security Platform spans email, identity, and insider threat, and is built on proprietary specialized Behavioral AI models designed to detect the attacks that legacy, rules-based tools miss. Learn more at abnormal.ai.