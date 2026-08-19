Summa Health Unveils Technology Transformation Stack

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summa Health and General Catalyst's Health Assurance Transformation Company (HATCo) today announced Summa's technology "stack", unveiling the first companies to partner with the system on its transformation plan. General Catalyst's HATCo acquired Summa Health in October 2025 with the vision of delivering a more proactive, accessible, and affordable system of community-based, lifelong healthcare. These companies are the first to come together to partner with the Akron-based system and work towards delivering on that vision in partnership with Summa Health and GC's HATCo.

"Turning Summa Health into a system of care that is proactive, accessible and affordable requires something this industry has never done: the companies building the next generation of healthcare infrastructure working as one, inside a community health system. I'm energized by what that will mean for patient and provider experience and outcomes in Akron and beyond," said Hemant Taneja, CEO of General Catalyst and founder and chairman of HATCo. "A system of true health assurance is made possible through the collaboration of a vibrant ecosystem of visionary tech founders and experienced health system leaders working together to reimagine healthcare."

"The first nine months were focused on achieving organizational stability and making targeted investments that support staff and ensure patients continue to receive the highest quality health care," said Daryl Tol, acting president and CEO of Summa Health and CEO of HATCo, which General Catalyst created to transform health systems into resilient, enduring organizations. "Summa is now ready to embrace technology that will enable sustainable transformation and outcomes to serve generations in the decades to come."

Summa Health employs approximately 8,000 employees across the system and SummaCare. Aidoc, Clarium, Commure, Fabric, HippocraticAl, Judi Health, Transcarent, and Verse are all backed by General Catalyst, and are working together to connect, support, and empower Summa's patients, providers and staff to improve the health of its communities and serve as a blueprint for broader healthcare transformation in the US and beyond. That includes new technology, resources and support to drive transformation enablement while addressing system fragmentation to make day-to-day operations run more smoothly, and build towards a more connected, seamless patient experience:

Aidoc, a diagnostic Al company focused on helping physicians make earlier, safer diagnoses by turning raw patient signals into actionable insight .

a focused . Clarium, an Al-native supply chain intelligence and computer vision platform that optimizes clinical and financial operations .

. Commure , an Al platform focused on reducing administrative burden through ambient documentation, coding, and revenue cycle automation.

Fabric, an Al-powered care orchestration and virtual primary care capacity augmentation to optimize consumer access and outcomes.

HippocraticAl, a clinical voice Al-agent platform for patient and member engagement, care coordination, and operational support across providers and payers .

. Judi Health , a unified claims infrastructure that streamlines pharmacy, medical, vision, and dental adjudication and benefits administration.

Transcarent, a consumer health and benefits platform that simplifies navigation and access across surgery, pharmacy, and broader care needs .

. Verse Medical, a platform to manage durable medical equipment and post-acute care.

HATCo is working with Percepta, a GC transformation company, to build the Health System Command Center, which will bring frontier Al into daily hospital operations and unify Summa's technology stack into an intelligent operating system. The platform will orchestrate these solutions across the enterprise to enable Al-native care delivery, efficient operations, and a connected patient experience.

Summa Health also recently announced the appointment of Jennifer Eslinger as president and CEO, effective September 2026. Jennifer currently serves as President and Chief Operating Officer of Rochester Regional Health, and brings deep experience driving operational and clinical excellence, embracing innovation, and building high-performing teams. In her new role, she will lead the organization through the next phase of its transformation.

About Summa Health

Summa Health is one of the largest integrated healthcare delivery systems in Ohio. Encompassing a network of hospitals, community medical centers, a health plan, an accountable care organization, a multi-specialty physician organization, medical education and research, we are nationally renowned for excellence in patient care and for exceptional approaches to healthcare delivery. Summa Health's clinical services are consistently recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (Magnet status), The Joint Commission, American Hospital Association, U.S. News and World Report, Healthgrades, Thomson Reuters and The Leapfrog Group. For more information, visit SummaHealth.org/Future or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/summahealth, Pinterest, pinterest.com/Summa Health, YouTube at youtube.com/summahealthsystem, Instagram at instagram.com/summahealth, TikTok at tiktok.com/@summahealth and LinkedIn linkedin.com/company/summahealth.