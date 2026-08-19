Starlab and Global Venture Management Announce Strategic Investment

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starlab Space and Global Venture Management today announced Global Venture Management's investment in Starlab. The investment adds to a deepening pool of institutional capital backing Starlab and signals continued confidence that Starlab – the U.S.-led, next-generation commercial space station – is the defining infrastructure play of the post-International Space Station (ISS) low-Earth orbit (LEO) economy.

"The United States needs a continuous human presence in low-Earth orbit after the ISS – that's not a vision, that's a requirement," said Matt Kuta, president, Voyager. "Starlab is how we meet it. Every investor who backs this program is helping build the infrastructure that makes the orbital economy American-led. Global Venture Management understands what this moment demands and what it means for the future of American leadership in space."

Global Venture Management's investment joins a broadening institutional base that reflects the intersection of technological maturity and commercial urgency. As the ISS moves toward planned deorbit, Starlab is positioned to be the primary platform ensuring the United States' continuous human presence in LEO, serving government agencies, commercial research customers and private mission operators alike.

"We invest at the intersection of transformational technology and generational market opportunity," said Damian Maggio, fund manager, Global Venture Management. "Starlab is precisely that – a platform that will define how the orbital economy is built, accessed and owned. This is infrastructure for the next century."

This document has been provided to you solely for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer or any advice or recommendation to purchase any securities or other financial instruments and may not be construed as such.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense technology and space solutions company that enables mission-ready systems that secure today and power what’s next for the U.S. and partner nations. From propulsion and energetics to advanced electronics, mission management and space exploration, Voyager delivers capabilities that protect national security, reinforce the industrial base and expand human presence beyond Earth. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

About Global Venture Management

Global Venture Management is a premier venture capital and private equity management firm providing qualified investors with access to pre-IPO opportunities in transformational technology sectors. Based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the firm manages capital on behalf of institutional and accredited investors seeking exposure to high-growth private companies. For more information, visit globalventuremanagement.com.

About Starlab

Starlab Space is a U.S.-led, global joint venture among Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG), Airbus, Mitsubishi Corporation, MDA Space, Palantir Technologies, and Space Applications Services, with strategic partners including Hilton, Journey, Northrop Grumman, and The Ohio State University. Starlab is developing a next-generation, AI-enabled commercial space station, aiming to ensure continued human presence in low-Earth orbit and a seamless transition of microgravity science and research alongside the retirement of the International Space Station. Starlab’s advanced, user-driven design and robust capabilities make it a premier platform for scientific discovery and technological advancement in space. For more information, visit starlab-space.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Technologies, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”) mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company’s management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to sustain and generate growth, ability to generate a sustainable order rate for its products and services and develop new technologies to meet customer needs, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.