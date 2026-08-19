Revelation Biosciences Selects Avance Clinical as CRO for Phase 2/3 TITAN Study

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company developing innovative solutions to treat acute and chronic disease, today announced that it has selected Avance Clinical, a full-service contract research organization (CRO) with global operations, to serve as the CRO for its Phase 2/3 adaptive-design TITAN study for evaluating Gemini in patients with acute kidney injury (AKI).

The importance of hiring the right CRO is a critical step for a successful study. The CRO manages the nuts and bolts of running the study including such things as site identification and management, patient recruitment, safety monitoring, and data management including completeness, accuracy and analysis.

“The Company selected Avance Clinical following an extensive evaluation process,” said James Rolke, Chief Executive Officer of Revelation. “Working closely with Avance, the Revelation team remains committed to starting this important study later this year.”

About Revelation Biosciences, Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on rebalancing inflammation using its proprietary formulation, Gemini. Revelation has multiple ongoing programs to evaluate Gemini as a treatment for acute kidney injury, a treatment of chronic kidney disease, prevention of post-surgical infection, and a treatment to reduce hyperinflammation and infection associated with severe burn.

For more information, please visit www.RevBiosciences.com.

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is a full-service contract research organization headquartered in Australia. Through its expansion into North America, including the acquisitions of C3 Research Associates and LumaBridge, Avance Clinical provides site management and clinical operations support for biotech sponsors conducting trials in the United States, in addition to its established operations across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe. In October 2025, Avance Clinical established the Renal and Cardiometabolic Center of Excellence that specifically targets complex kidney disease trials. The specialized division was launched by the global CRO to optimize patient recruitment, improve trial retention, and reduce costly delays for biotech sponsors developing kidney disease therapies.

For more information, please visit www.avancecro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are only predictions or statements of current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Revelation cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the ability of Revelation to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition; the ability of Revelation to grow and manage growth, profitability, and retain its key employees; the possibility that Revelation may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; risks relating to the successful development of Revelation’s product candidates; the ability to successfully complete planned clinical studies of its product candidates; the risk that we may not fully enroll our clinical studies or enrollment will take longer than expected; risks relating to the occurrence of adverse safety events and/or unexpected concerns that may arise from data or analysis from our clinical studies; changes in applicable laws or regulations; expected initiation of the clinical studies, the timing of clinical data; the outcome of the clinical data, including whether the results of such studies are positive or whether they can be replicated; the outcome of data collected, including whether the results of such data and/or correlation can be replicated; the timing, costs, conduct and outcome of our other clinical studies; the anticipated treatment of future clinical data by the FDA, the EMA or other regulatory authorities, including whether such data will be sufficient for approval; the success of future development activities for its product candidates; potential indications for which product candidates may be developed; the ability of Revelation to maintain the listing of its securities on NASDAQ; the expected duration over which Revelation’s balances will fund its operations; and other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the SEC by Revelation.