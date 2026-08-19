Rippling and Apex Fintech Solutions Announce Collaboration to Launch Integrated Treasury Product for Businesses

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Fintech Solutions Inc. (“Apex”), the infrastructure powering modern investing, today announced a collaboration with Rippling, the modern intelligence system for running HR, IT, and Finance, to bring an integrated treasury product to Rippling's business customers.

Through this alliance, Rippling will offer its 30,000+ existing business customers access to a digital investing experience powered by Apex's cloud-native infrastructure, Apex AscendOS™. The initial offering will enable U.S. entity accounts to access Apex's Money Market Fund Sweep program, with plans to expand into additional fixed income instruments.

"Rippling has built a reputation for streamlining and automating the most complex aspects of running a business," said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Fintech Solutions. "By integrating Apex's real-time investment infrastructure into Rippling's platform, businesses can put their cash to work without adding operational complexity. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to removing friction and creating value for businesses of all sizes."

"Our customers trust Rippling to simplify their operations across Finance, HR, and IT. Businesses can now manage their cash more effectively alongside payroll, benefits, and spend management, all in one place," said Jason James, General Manager of Rippling Finance. "Adding treasury management capabilities broadens the suite of financial services we offer, giving our customers another reason to consolidate their operations on Rippling."

Key features of the integrated offering include:

Faster time to market: Apex provides the option to outsource regulatory registration, so there's no need to build compliance infrastructure from scratch

Apex provides the option to outsource regulatory registration, so there's no need to build compliance infrastructure from scratch Treasury management tools: A suite of capabilities designed to help businesses optimize and invest short- and long-term cash holdings

A suite of capabilities designed to help businesses optimize and invest short- and long-term cash holdings Real-time account opening: Businesses can open investment accounts instantly through Rippling's user experience, with Apex handling regulatory compliance and account approval, typically within one business day

Businesses can open investment accounts instantly through Rippling's user experience, with Apex handling regulatory compliance and account approval, typically within one business day Instant Cash Transfers: Funds from Rippling's banking relationship can be made available instantly for investing, streamlining cash movement

Funds from Rippling's banking relationship can be made available instantly for investing, streamlining cash movement Money Market Fund Sweep program: Eligible cash is automatically swept into designated funds, helping businesses optimize their cash holdings

Eligible cash is automatically swept into designated funds, helping businesses optimize their cash holdings Seamless integration: The investment experience is fully embedded within Rippling's existing platform, with branded statements and trade confirmations

The collaboration leverages Apex's digital-first custody and clearing capabilities, including real-time account onboarding, automated cash management, and enterprise-grade compliance infrastructure. Apex Clearing will serve as the FINRA-registered Broker Dealer for the offering.

About Rippling

Rippling is the AI platform that manages HR, IT, and Finance, giving Rippling AI the data and permissions it needs to help run your company. Because everything lives in one place, Rippling AI has a complete view of your business and can take trusted action quickly and safely. Based in San Francisco, CA, Rippling has raised $1.8B from Kleiner Perkins, Founders Fund, Sequoia, and Bedrock, among others, and has been named to the CNBC Disruptor 50, Forbes Cloud 100, and G2's Top Global Software Companies list.

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions provides the tools and services that enable hundreds of clients to launch, scale, and support digital investing for tens of millions of end investors. The company provides essential infrastructure and a comprehensive ecosystem of cloud-based products to enable and streamline trading, wealth management, cost basis, tax reporting, and, through its subsidiary Apex Clearing™, custody and clearing.

For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: https://www.apexfintechsolutions.com.