IKS Health Implements Scribble Select, an Ambient Scribe Interface, at Western Washington Medical Group

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IKS Health, a global leader in care enablement solutions supporting clinical, administrative, and financial efficiencies across the patient journey, today announced the launch of Scribble Select, a new way to give clinicians the choice to match the right level of AI and human support for each visit’s clinical documentation without changing workflows or switching platforms. Scribble Select is implemented at Western Washington Medical Group (WWMG), a leading independent multispecialty healthcare organization in Washington state.

“Having access to flexible clinical documentation helps my visits go smoothly,” said Haley Anthes, ARNP, Western Washington Medical Group. “Depending on the nature of the visit, I can use three ambient AI supports based on what I need at that moment." Share

Scribble Select is a feature of the IKS Scribble Suite that gives clinicians the opportunity to choose AI-only, AI plus human validation, or clinician-reviewed notes. With Scribble Select, clinicians can:

Choose the right note type and level of clinical support based on the visit, allowing more complex visits to be given a higher level of human oversight

Review and finalize notes that are structured, accurate, and ready for the electronic health record

Have confidence that documentation will include note improvement suggestions and structured fields ready for follow-up visits

“Having access to flexible clinical documentation helps my visits go smoothly,” said Haley Anthes, ARNP, Western Washington Medical Group. “Depending on the nature of the visit, I can use three ambient AI supports based on what I need at that moment. Scribing catches details that make my notes more complete, decreases my note turnaround time, and lets me engage more fully with my patients.”

A routine follow-up, a complex diagnostic case, or a sensitive patient conversation each demand different levels of attention, detail, and control. The combination of ambient AI and note flexibility improves coding accuracy and completeness, creates stronger documentation integrity and audit readiness, and reduces time spent after hours.

“Practicing medicine without friction is critically important,” said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and Global CEO of IKS Health. “Clinicians need the ability to move fluidly between ambient AI documentation options within the same workflow, depending on the support they need at that moment in the exam room. Access to AI-enabled and human-in-the-loop expertise alleviates the administrative burdens that create a lag in the healthcare system and helps relieve clinicians of the chores of healthcare.”

About Western Washington Medical Group

Western Washington Medical Group (WWMG) is a team of over 100 providers in 20+ specialty areas serving patients and their families in the north Puget Sound region of Washington State. Their providers are owners of the company, and they live and work in the communities that they serve. For over 30 years, it’s been WWMG’s mission to provide clinicians the freedom to practice medicine with compassion, in the best interest of their patients and community. Learn more at www.wwmedgroup.com.

About IKS Health

IKS Health reduces the administrative, clinical, and operational burdens that slow healthcare down, giving clinicians and care teams the freedom to focus on delivering exceptional care. Through its Care Enablement platform, IKS Health integrates agentic AI workflows with human expertise to create smarter, more accurate operations, better outcomes, and financially sustainable growth across the care journey. Founded in 2006 and recognized by Black Book Research as the top provider of AI-driven RCM services, by KLAS for performance and client satisfaction, and by Google Cloud with a DORA Award for “Augmenting Human Expertise with AI,” IKS Health partners with the largest health systems, physician groups, specialty practices, and rural and community hospitals across the United States. Learn more at ikshealth.com.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited is listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE). {Scrip codes: NSE - IKS and BSE - 544309}