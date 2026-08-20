TLC Healthcare engages Mayo Clinic Global Consulting to advance healthcare excellence

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TLC Healthcare (TLC) - a leading healthcare provider of multi-generational healthcare across Victoria, Australia - announced today that it has engaged Mayo Clinic Global Consulting to provide advisory services related to TLC’s integrated care expansion with the launch of its new Hospital Day Surgery in Hallam, Victoria.

"This work reinforces TLC Healthcare’s commitment to advance healthcare excellence for its patients and the communities we serve." Lou Pascuzzi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TLC Healthcare. Share

Under the advisory contract, Mayo Clinic experts will provide advisory services to TLC for its Hospital Day Surgery, including facility and design planning, quality and safety, team-based care, IT and activation readiness. The engagement will culminate in the opening preparation for the launch of the new healthcare facility along with a joint symposium focused on sharing best practices and highlighting TLC’s integrated care model.

To kick off this engagement, TLC Healthcare Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Lou Pascuzzi, visited the Mayo Clinic campus in Rochester, Minnesota, for an immersive session on Mayo Clinic’s history and core values with members of the Mayo Clinic Global Consulting team. "This work reinforces TLC Healthcare’s commitment to advance healthcare excellence for its patients and the communities we serve," said Lou Pascuzzi, chief executive officer and managing director of TLC Healthcare. "Hospital Day Surgery in Hallam, our first multi-disciplinary healthcare facility, will incorporate best practices from the consulting engagement as TLC develops its integrated model of care."

Mayo Clinic is a global leader in serious and complex healthcare. Through the engagement, TLC will draw on Mayo Clinic's expertise as it develops its integrated care model and prepares for the opening of the Hospital Day Surgery in Hallam.

"The Hallam site’s Hospital Day Surgery is the first of seven hospital day surgeries planned for TLC, uniquely integrated with a comprehensive suite of world-class community and health services," says Pascuzzi. "The multi-generational healthcare site is scheduled to be completed in 2028."

Mayo Clinic Global Consulting is designed to leverage Mayo Clinic's unique, comprehensive capabilities and knowledge. The program was developed to help clients improve administrative efficiencies and effectiveness to enhance medical practice and patient care through the application of Mayo Clinic's integrated clinical care and practice models.