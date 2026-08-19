Bamboo Health and Texas Health Services Authority Expand Access to Real-Time Event Notifications Across 75% of Texas Acute Care Facilities

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bamboo Health, a leader in care navigation and care coordination, and the Texas Health Services Authority (THSA), operator of HIETexas, today announced a live bidirectional data-sharing partnership that expands access to real-time patient event notifications across approximately 75% of Texas acute care facilities.

"Healthcare organizations don't need more data, they need to be able to act on connected data that provides the right information at the moment it can improve care," said Jeff Smith, CEO of Bamboo Health. Share

The partnership enables healthcare organizations connected to either Bamboo Health or THSA to receive a broader stream of real-time admission, discharge and transfer (ADT) notifications through a single connection. By expanding access to timely patient event data and turning it into outcomes based on actionable insights, the collaboration helps providers, health plans and care teams coordinate care more effectively as patients move across hospitals, emergency departments and other care settings.

This data brings new visibility to pivotal care moments where timely action is critical, such as a discharge that needs follow-up or an ED visit after a behavioral health episode, enabling care teams to intervene faster and improve outcomes. That combination of real-time data and care navigation has helped Bamboo Health's provider partners reduce avoidable utilization by 20%. Organizations that participate with THSA were found to have fewer hospital readmissions and potentially preventable ED visits saving Medicaid approximately $8M in 2024.

Patients increasingly receive care from multiple providers and health systems throughout Texas, yet many healthcare organizations still rely on fragmented data networks that require multiple interfaces to gain a complete picture of patient activity. By connecting their complementary networks, Bamboo Health and THSA are not only reducing that complexity but also strengthening statewide interoperability and enabling organizations to turn more complete, real-time information into insights and decisive action.

"Healthcare organizations don't need more data, they need to be able to act on connected data that provides the right information at the moment it can improve care," said Jeff Smith, CEO of Bamboo Health. "This partnership expands the reach of real-time patient event data across Texas, giving providers and health plans broader visibility into care transitions so they can intervene sooner, coordinate care more effectively and improve outcomes."

The collaboration brings together two organizations with complementary capabilities and a shared commitment to improving healthcare through better data exchange. With THSA and Bamboo Health broadening the flow of real-time data across Texas while translating those data points into care moments that need timely action, both recognize that expanding access to real-time information benefits the providers, payers and communities beyond just data access. It also enables organizations to improve care coordination outcomes.

"Patients don't experience healthcare one organization at a time, and health information shouldn't be limited by organizational boundaries," said Phil Beckett, Ph.D., CEO of Texas Health Services Authority. "By connecting our networks, we're making it easier for organizations to access timely patient event information through a single connection. It's a collaborative approach that strengthens interoperability across Texas while preserving choice for providers and ultimately improving care for Texans."

The partnership supports a wide range of healthcare organizations, including hospitals, physician groups, accountable care organizations, health plans and community providers, by expanding visibility into patient encounters across care settings.

Texas’ expanded event-notification reach across the state enables healthcare organizations to:

Improve care transitions after hospital visits

Strengthen post-discharge follow-up

Coordinate care across providers

Support value-based care initiatives

Improve care in rural and underserved communities

The agreement also reflects a broader shift in healthcare interoperability, from simply exchanging data to ensuring that information is available when and where it is needed to support timely clinical and operational decisions.

By expanding statewide access to real-time patient event data, Bamboo Health can help healthcare organizations turn that access into pivotal care moments, real-time action and improved patient outcomes across Texas. Solutions like Automated Transitions and Bamboo Bridge can help Texas organizations turn data points into action, driving everything from timely follow-up after an acute visit to unifying behavioral and physical health.

Beyond Texas, Bamboo Health brings a track record of measurable results. Leading provider groups working with Bamboo Health have reported a 20% reduction in avoidable utilization, while leading Medicaid health plans have seen quality scores such as Follow-Up after Hospitalization climb from the 34th to the 95th percentile. Today, Bamboo Health's platform connects more than 2,500 hospitals, 30 health plans, 45,000 pharmacies and 8,000 post-acute facilities nationwide, giving partners like THSA a proven foundation for turning connected data into better outcomes at scale.

About Bamboo Health

Bamboo Health improves lives during pivotal care moments—the critical points in a patient’s journey where timely action changes outcomes. Through our AI-forward, human-in-the-loop platform, powered by more than 3 billion care moments each year, we replace fragmented point solutions and manual outreach with coordinated, AI-driven action that delivers better outcomes. Our solutions guide clients from insight to next best action to outcomes—improving lives through better quality scores, reduced avoidable hospitalizations and ED utilization, and faster access to appropriate care across the physical and behavioral health continuum. From coast to coast, Bamboo Health partners with 100% of the top 10 hospitals, all major retail pharmacy chains, 52 states and territories and more than half of the country’s largest health plans. Connect with Bamboo Health on LinkedIn, X and Facebook. Visit BambooHealth.com to learn more.

About Texas Health Services Authority

The Texas Health Services Authority (THSA) is a public-private partnership established by the Texas Legislature to advance the secure exchange of health information across the state. Through HIETexas and its statewide interoperability initiatives, THSA connects healthcare providers, health information exchanges and state agencies to improve care coordination, enhance patient safety and support better health outcomes for Texans. To learn more, visit https://thsa.org.