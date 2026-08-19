Pentair Pool and Pool Brain Launch Technology Integration to Deliver Smarter, More Proactive Pool Service

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pentair Pool, a leader in smart, sustainable pool solutions, today announced the launch of its planned technology integration with Pool Brain, a leading software platform for swimming pool service and repair professionals. The integration combines Pentair's IntelliFlo3® variable-speed pump, the only Wi-Fi-enabled automation pool pump, with Pool Brain's service management capabilities, providing pool professionals with actionable insights that help streamline operations, improve efficiency, and deliver better service for pool owners.

The integration combines Pentair's Lighthouse™ connected equipment intelligence data stream, delivering greater visibility into equipment performance, with Pool Brain's service management capabilities, providing pool professionals with actionable insights that help streamline operations, improve efficiency, and deliver better service for pool owners. Upon launch, the integration will deliver insights from Pentair's IntelliFlo3 pump directly into Pool Brain’s service management platform. The IntelliFlo3 pump provides pool owners with entry-level automation capabilities that deliver a connected, simple, enjoyable pool management experience.

"Pentair Pool is committed to providing innovative solutions that help pool professionals grow their businesses while giving pool owners more carefree days by the pool," said Christine Richardson, Chief Product and Innovation Officer for Pentair Pool. "By bringing actionable equipment intelligence and water turnover insights directly into the Pool Brain workflow, we're helping service professionals operate more efficiently, prevent issues before they occur, and deliver exceptional experiences for homeowners."

The combination of intelligence from Pentair's IntelliFlo3 with Pool Brain's service management platform provides proactive alerts, remote diagnostics, equipment intelligence, turnover monitoring, and daily equipment status within a single workflow. Service professionals can receive early warnings on issues such as priming failures, pressure changes, and operational anomalies, helping them identify and diagnose problems before they lead to costly repairs, water quality concerns, or unexpected service calls. With greater visibility into pool health between visits, service companies can arrive on-site with the right tools and parts, reduce unnecessary truck rolls, improve operational efficiency, and manage more pools without adding headcount. By automating insights and alerts, the integration helps pool professionals increase productivity, scale operations more effectively, and deliver more proactive service.

"Launching our integration with Pentair marks an important milestone for the pool service industry. Pool companies can finally connect the equipment on the pad to the software platform they use to run their business every day, which has been our vision from day one,” said Adam Beech, founder and CEO of Pool Brain. “Together with Pentair, we're giving pool pros a more connected and automated way to manage their business. Device data flows into Pool Brain automatically; water movement issues are surfaced proactively to prevent algae growth, companies operate more efficiently, and on-site visits are reduced. We believe this is only the beginning of what's possible."

Together, Pentair and Pool Brain are helping redefine the future of pool service through connected, insight-driven technology. By bringing equipment intelligence and service operations together in a seamless experience, the integration empowers professionals to make better decisions, improve service outcomes, and transition from reactive maintenance to more proactive pool management.

"Even in the early stages of deployment, we're seeing the value," said Brittney Mendez, Service Team Manager for Tribal Waters, a Phoenix-based custom pool and spa builder and service provider. "The level of insight and visibility we're gaining through the integration helps us be more proactive and provide a better experience for pool owners."

The collaboration represents another step toward a more connected and efficient future of pool care. Pool servicers interested in connecting with Pentair Pool for information about how to they can help streamline operations, improve efficiency, and deliver better service for pool owners through the integration can click here to connect with a Pentair representative. Learn more about Pentair Pool Lighthouse and the Pool Brain integration here.

About Pentair Pool

Pentair Pool is a Pentair plc business. At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life’s most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is a core large cap value S&P 500 equity stock focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

As an industry leader in the pool and spa space, Pentair Pool is driven to help people sustainably enjoy water. Our solutions include industry-leading pumps, automation, lighting, heating, and filtration technologies that help customers enjoy a smarter and more efficient pool. Customer success is central to our vision—bringing family and friends together in the pool and on the deck to build social connections, create lifelong memories, and promote fitness and enjoyment.

For more information, visit pentair.com/pool and follow Pentair Pool on Facebook and Instagram.

About Pool Brain

A modern “all in one” pool software platform built by industry experts to give you more time, more money, and less stress. Key features include fully automated chemical dosing, remote data monitoring, custom alerts, guided workflows, scheduling, route optimization, quotes (estimates), jobs (work orders), automatic billing, self-serve customer portal, products & services management, customer management, multiple bodies of water, equipment tracking, issue reporting, technician controls, built-in customer feedback, mobile app (no signal required), auto-notifications, group emails, reporting and integrations, and more. For more information, visit www.poolbrain.com.