Chai Discovery Announces Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Advance AI-Driven Antibody Discovery

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chai Discovery, the AI company building a computer-aided design suite for molecules, today announced a collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to advance the discovery of therapeutic antibodies using artificial intelligence.

“By combining Chai’s advanced AI models with Bristol Myers Squibb’s deep therapeutic expertise, we hope to rapidly accelerate the timeline from concept to viable therapeutic candidates.” -- Joshua Meier, co-founder and CEO of Chai Discovery. Share

Under the collaboration, Bristol Myers Squibb will leverage Chai’s advanced AI models and platform capabilities, including its leading molecular folding and design models, to support the discovery of antibody candidates across its portfolio and further its efforts to build an AI-powered, continuously learning discovery system.

Chai Discovery uses AI to predict and reprogram molecular interactions, helping scientists design new biomolecules with specific properties. The company’s models accelerate drug discovery by generating molecules based on defined criteria and compressing discovery cycles to pursue targets that traditional discovery methods have historically struggled to reach.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Bristol Myers Squibb to deploy our technology, including toward diverse drug targets,” said Joshua Meier, co-founder and CEO of Chai Discovery. “By combining Chai’s advanced AI models with Bristol Myers Squibb’s deep therapeutic expertise, we hope to rapidly accelerate the timeline from concept to viable therapeutic candidates.”

Bristol Myers Squibb is the latest biopharmaceutical company to collaborate with Chai Discovery.

About Chai Discovery

Chai Discovery is building a world where new medicines are not found through trial and error, but designed with the precision, speed and scale of modern engineering. Chai’s models are designed to reason about biological structure and function, generate new molecular designs from scratch, and help pharma teams pursue targets that traditional discovery methods have struggled to reach.

Founded in 2024 by Joshua Meier, Jack Dent, Matthew McPartlon and Jacques Boitreaud, Chai Discovery is based in San Francisco, California. With backgrounds spanning OpenAI, Meta FAIR, Stripe, molecular design and academic research, the team shares a singular vision: to bring the precision and predictability of engineering to one of the hardest problems in science - better, faster therapeutics, for even the toughest 'undruggable' conditions.

Chai Discovery is backed by top investors, including Index Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital, Dimension, Oak HC/FT, General Catalyst, OpenAI, Thrive Capital, and Menlo Ventures.