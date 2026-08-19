Amentum to Support Critical Infrastructure and Platforms Under New Engineering Services Framework

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum (NYSE: AMTM) has joined a five-year Babcock International Group Engineering Services Framework to support nuclear, marine, land, aviation and mission systems for the UK Armed Forces at home and abroad.

“Our decades of naval nuclear infrastructure experience, the depth of our engineering and architectural skills together with our unrivalled scientific reach back, makes Amentum a one-stop shop for Babcock’s engineering, nuclear and technical requirements." Share

The agreement forms part of a wider strategy to build closer, long-term partnerships with key suppliers, creating a simpler and more consistent way to bring specialist engineering expertise into critical defence programmes. The framework enables suppliers to support multiple projects more quickly, helping streamline procurement and strengthen collaboration.

The award of the framework builds on decades of infrastructure support to Babcock’s Devonport Royal Dockyard, His Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde, and the Rosyth Royal dockyard, and enables on-going and future support to critical UK defence and submarine programmes, as well as broader support for platforms and infrastructure across the nuclear, marine, land, and air domains.

“Our decades of naval nuclear infrastructure experience, the breadth and depth of our engineering and architectural skills, together with our unrivalled scientific reach back, makes Amentum a one-stop shop for Babcock’s engineering, nuclear and technical requirements,” said Loren Jones, senior vice president and head of Amentum’s Energy & Environment-International business. “We are looking forward to supporting the delivery of programmes vital to the UK’s safety and security in the years ahead, deploying our proven experience of modernizing the UK’s naval bases, dockyards and defence systems, including specialized technical validation for critical infrastructure such as docks, berths and shiplifts for the maintenance of Astute and Dreadnought-class submarines, and for the wider Royal Navy fleet.”

Amentum provides complex programme, project and engineering solutions, including: requirements management; architectural design and building services; multi-disciplinary design engineering (marine, civil / structural, electrical, control and instrumentation and mechanical); and specialist technical support, such as safety case authoring, Human Factors, 3D Building Information Modelling, geotechnical studies, seismic / blast assessment and Independent Technical Assessment. Amentum also supports critical defence programmes more widely, providing research and technology services, safety case, and security services for the Royal Navy’s nuclear propulsion systems.

About Amentum

Amentum is a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, trusted by the United States and its allies to address their most significant and complex challenges in science, security and sustainability. Our people apply undaunted curiosity, relentless ambition and boundless imagination to challenge convention and drive progress. Our commitments are underpinned by the belief that safety, collaboration and well-being are integral to success. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have approximately 50,000 employees in more than 70 countries across all 7 continents.

About Amentum in the United Kingdom

With more than 6,000 people in the UK, Amentum is the delivery partner for project and construction management services at Hinkley Point C; sole programme and project management delivery partner at Sizewell C; and also supports the UK’s existing nuclear power stations under a Lifetime Enterprise Agreement with EDF. It is a major supplier of engineering design, safety case and project management at Sellafield and other UK nuclear decommissioning sites and operates the country’s largest private sector complex of nuclear laboratories and engineering test facilities in Warrington.

In the defence sector, Amentum has an essential role in the UK’s continuous at-sea deterrent by providing safety advice and technology services for the Royal Navy’s nuclear submarines and programme management and engineering support for AWE. Amentum’s specialist teams also assist procurement and operational delivery of goods and services across the whole of the UK Ministry of Defence.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or incorporates by reference statements by Amentum Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that relate to future events and expectations and, as such, constitute “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may be characterized by terminology such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “target,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “predict,” “intend,” “strategy,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated work and revenue under the awarded contract, and the Company’s objectives, expectations and intentions, applicable legal, economic and regulatory conditions, and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements.

A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in or implied by these forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, among others: the occurrence of an accident or safety incident; the ability of the Company to control costs, meet performance requirements or contractual schedules; and other factors set forth under Item 1A, Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 27, 2024, which can be found at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations portion of our website at www.amentum.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.