CoastConnect Chooses Calix Agent Workforce After Investing Early in Organizational Readiness So Teams Can Put AI To Work Faster

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that southern Mississippi electric cooperative CoastConnect is investing in Calix Agent Workforce™ Cloud to accelerate the delivery of exceptional experiences across residential, business, and community markets. Working closely with award-winning Calix Success™, they aligned their data and teams to streamline adoption of secure agentic workflows and see quicker returns on their investment. With this strategic foundation in place, CoastConnect is positioned to leverage AI on the AI-native Calix One™ platform to compete and win in any market.

“With Calix, we can accelerate everything we do, from how information flows across teams and what decisions are made to how we deliver the personalized experiences that keep our members choosing CoastConnect,” said Chris Rhodes, CoastConnect CEO. Share

CoastConnect has repeatedly turned new growth strategies into measurable business outcomes with Calix. By adopting SmartHome™ to deliver differentiated experiences, the cooperative achieved 20 percent residential subscriber growth in 18 months. They also increased CommandIQ® mobile app engagement 60 percent with automated provisioning, billing, and subscriber self-service. Beyond residential growth, CoastConnect has strengthened their small business market with SmartBiz™—reaching 20 percent of their first-year goal in weeks—while extending SmartTown® public Wi-Fi to 42 locations across 29 communities, enabling secure experiences across every market they serve.

Rather than viewing AI as a technology bolt-on, CoastConnect focused on preparing their organization to ramp quickly and realize value from secure agentic workflows from Calix. Working with Calix Success, they optimized workflows on the Calix platform across marketing, support, and operations. By leveraging real-time data and operational insights, streamlining installation processes, and automating manual batch processes, CoastConnect strengthened the foundation needed for rapid AI adoption. Over the past nine months, employees have completed 70 “AI Academy” courses in Calix University—including the Calix AI Leadership Playbook—to learn how to work alongside AI and focus more time on strategic decisions rather than repetitive tasks.

Chris Rhodes, president and chief executive officer at CoastConnect, said: “We didn’t want to wait for AI to arrive before figuring out how to put it to work across our business. That’s why we invested the time with Calix Success long before deployment—ensuring our teams and operations were ready to turn AI into real outcomes. With Calix One and Agent Workforce Cloud, we can accelerate everything we do, from how information flows across teams and what decisions are made to how we deliver the personalized experiences that keep our members choosing CoastConnect.”

John Durocher, chief operations officer at Calix, said: “To get the highest value from agentic AI, organizations must reimagine the way work gets done. By investing in AI readiness with Calix Success—optimizing workflows, strengthening their data foundation, and upskilling employees—CoastConnect is now set up to deploy agentic workflows with precision for a faster path to ROI. We are proud to support CoastConnect as they leverage Calix One to accelerate growth through experiences and compete and win in their markets.”

Learn how the AI-native Calix One platform and Calix Success enable service providers to turn organizational readiness for AI into measurable business outcomes.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.

Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic-AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.

Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix’s trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.