Stash and Capitalize Announce New Rollover Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stash, the digital financial advisor helping everyday Americans build long-term wealth, and Capitalize, the industry's leading platform for retirement account transfers, today announced a new partnership to make it easier for Stash customers to consolidate retirement savings.

Through the partnership, Stash has integrated Capitalize's Embedded Rollover API, enabling customers to seamlessly transfer legacy 401(k) accounts into Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) directly within Stash’s application. The integration allows customers to consolidate retirement savings into one place, making it easier to track their progress and stay focused on their long-term financial goals. The partnership arrives as Stash expands the tools available within its digital financial advisor experience, giving eligible customers a clearer path to consolidate retirement savings alongside the guidance they already receive in the app.

“Too many Americans leave retirement savings behind when they change jobs because rolling over an old 401(k) is harder than it should be. We’re building Stash to be the financial advisor for everyone, so our job is to make the next right move feel obvious and easy,” said Stash CEO Brandon Krieg. “Partnering with Capitalize lets eligible customers find and consolidate those accounts right inside Stash, so more of their money can work toward the long-term plan we’re helping them build.”

“Stash has built a powerful platform that makes building wealth and investing more accessible, intuitive, and engaging for everyday Americans,” said Capitalize CEO Gaurav Sharma. “Through this partnership, Stash customers will have a simpler way to transfer and consolidate their retirement savings, helping reduce the friction that too often causes people to leave valuable assets behind when they change jobs. Together, Stash and Capitalize are making it easier for more Americans to take control of their retirement future.”

Stash is among the digital financial advisors reshaping how Americans approach retirement by combining broad consumer reach with intuitive experiences, automated savings tools, and personalized guidance. These capabilities are particularly relevant for younger generations, who are beginning to save earlier and are increasingly comfortable managing their finances digitally. According to a May 2024 Goldman Sachs Asset Management report, 60% of Gen Z and 67% of Millennials report having a personalized retirement plan, while 68% and 69%, respectively, believe their retirement savings are on track or ahead of schedule. Making it easier for individuals to find and consolidate these assets represents an important opportunity to improve long-term retirement outcomes and help investors remain engaged with their financial futures.

With the Capitalize solution, eligible Stash customers will be able to search for old 401(k) accounts, initiate rollover requests digitally, and access guided support throughout the transfer process from within the Stash experience. Integrating these capabilities into a platform customers already use to manage their finances can reduce the administrative burden commonly associated with rollovers and help customers keep more of their retirement savings organized in one place.

The partnership reflects the growing adoption of embedded retirement technology among digital financial platforms. By adding Capitalize’s rollover capabilities, Stash is expanding the range of tools available to customers as they invest, and plan for retirement. Capitalize’s technology has supported billions of dollars in retirement account transfers and is used by a growing network of financial institutions seeking to modernize the rollover experience.

The offering will be available to eligible U.S. Stash customers starting August 19.

About Capitalize

Capitalize is the industry’s leading platform to help financial institutions, financial advisors, and individuals digitally locate and transfer retirement assets, such as 401(k)s. Capitalize’s technology is used by financial institutions to power rollovers natively for their users and is also available to advisors directly. Capitalize helps Americans better save for retirement by ensuring that they can easily find, transfer, and keep track of their retirement assets. Capitalize has been recognized as one of TIME’s 100 Best Inventions, one of the Most Innovative Companies in America by Fast Company, and a Forbes Top 50 Fintech.

For more information about Capitalize, visit https://www.hicapitalize.com/enterprise/.

About Stash

Stash is the digital financial advisor built to help everyday people invest, and build long-term wealth with confidence. Through a simple subscription model, Stash makes personalized financial guidance more affordable and approachable, bringing investing, banking, retirement, and education into one experience. Powered by AI Money Coach, Stash turns complex financial topics into clear recommendations so customers know what to do next. An early innovator in fractional investing, Stash serves more than one million subscribers and manages over $5 billion in assets. Stash operates as a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer and is regulated by the SEC and FINRA. For more information, visit www.stash.com.

Stash's AI Money Coach provides general guidance based on your personal information available to Stash. It does not reflect your complete financial situation. Responses may be incomplete or inaccurate and should not be your sole source of financial guidance.

This content is for educational and informational purposes only. Nothing in this content should be construed as Investment, Tax, or Legal advice.