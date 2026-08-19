REPAY Joins Visa Platform Connect, Granting ISO and ISV Clients Next-Generation Payment Infrastructure

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of bill payment solutions, today announced a collaboration with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, establishing a reseller agreement for the next-generation open payments platform, Visa Platform Connect (VPC). REPAY joins a select group of leading US-based processors bringing VPC to the independent sales channel.

REPAY will serve as the clearing and settlement backend, enabling independent sales organization (ISO) and independent software vendor (ISV) clients to access enterprise-grade infrastructure and build complete end-to-end processing solutions directly to VisaNet and Visa’s ecosystem of payment solutions. ISOs that have already invested in developing their own authorization frameworks can integrate with VPC and leverage REPAY’s clearing and settlement infrastructure to complete processing on a consolidated, modern platform.

Eliminating dependence on legacy processors removes innovation limitations. Traditionally, ISOs and ISVs seeking full processing capabilities were required to route transactions through legacy third-party processors, which often resulted in additional costs and increased complexity. With access to VPC, REPAY’s ISO and ISV clients can take advantage of:

A single, secure, modern API connection , supporting the full suite of card-present and card-not-present solutions including fraud management, tokenization and dispute resolution.

, supporting the full suite of card-present and card-not-present solutions including fraud management, tokenization and dispute resolution. Accelerated time to market , enabling connection in less than six weeks.

, enabling connection in less than six weeks. Compliance offload, including management of EMV and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) / PIN Transaction Security.

including management of EMV and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) / PIN Transaction Security. Visa’s real-time money movement capabilities, including push-to-card disbursements enabling delivery of funds to recipients in minutes.

“Technology-forward ISOs and ISVs have built sophisticated authorization capabilities and are looking for modern infrastructure to support full payment processing,” said Melissa Kirk, Senior Vice President, Clearing and Settlement, REPAY. “REPAY can now provide our clients with direct access to Visa’s platform and the clearing and settlement backbone to support a complete, end-to-end processing solution.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated bill payment solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology provides a comprehensive end-to-end platform offering digital payments, bill design & presentment, and communication services for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.