Team Liquid and Alienware Extend Esports' Longest-Running Partnership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global esports powerhouse Team Liquid and Dell Technologies’ iconic gaming brand, Alienware, today announced a new five-year extension of their historic collaboration, continuing the longest-running partnership in esports. The new agreement, which includes future extension options, carries through 2031.

As Alienware celebrates its 30th anniversary and 15 years alongside Team Liquid, the two organizations have chosen to double down on a shared belief: that sustained competitive success is built through consistency, innovation and long-term investment. What began as a hardware relationship has since grown into a full strategic collaboration spanning performance testing, product development, content creation, global events and community engagement.

"When we first started with Alienware, esports was still a dream. We didn't know where it would take us, but it was a blessing to have a partner that believed in both the dream and in us as an organization. This renewal celebrates the triumphs we've shared, the records we've broken, and the institutions that we've built together. Moreover, it declares that our ambition is stronger than ever," said Team Liquid Co-CEO Steve Arhancet.

The renewed partnership launches alongside one of gaming’s most-watched live events, Race to World First, a high-stakes global competition where the world's top World of Warcraft guilds battle to be the first to defeat a new raid's final boss on Mythic difficulty. Produced entirely in-house by Team Liquid and presented by Alienware, the marathon broadcast pairs expert analysis, real-time storytelling, and premium production with the high-performance technology that an event of this scale demands. It is a fitting stage for what this partnership has always been about: combining Team Liquid's industry-leading esports content with Alienware's gaming innovation to ensure fans can experience the excitement, intensity, and drama of top-tier competition.

Over the past 15 years, Alienware has powered Team Liquid's championship ambitions across multiple generations of competition and all corners of the globe. The organization has competed as "Team Liquid Alienware" across titles including League of Legends, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege, with the iconic Alienware logo cemented as a fixture on Team Liquid jerseys through some of the most successful eras.

Beyond competition, Team Liquid and Alienware have built one of the most advanced esports infrastructures in the world. Together, they established a global network of Alienware Training Facilities spanning North America (California), Europe (Netherlands) and Brazil (São Paulo), providing elite training environments for players across three major continents. The collaboration also extends into product innovation that has shaped Alienware's Pro Series peripherals through esports' first data-informed, insights-driven approach to player performance.

"The true measure of this 15-year partnership isn't how long it has lasted, but the impact it has had on gamers and fans around the world," said Sid Jatia, SVP Global Consumer Marketing at Dell Technologies. "We’ve created experiences that deepen fan engagement, expand access to premier esports content and showcase what's possible when leading organizations invest in the future of gaming. As we extend our partnership through 2031, we're focused on continuing to deliver the innovation, community connections and unforgettable moments that make esports such a powerful global platform."

Together, Team Liquid and Alienware have celebrated dozens of world championships, helped redefine the standard for professional esports infrastructure, and continually pushed the boundaries of what a long-term brand partnership can achieve.

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About Team Liquid

Team Liquid is an esports and gaming organization founded in 2000 in Utrecht, the Netherlands, and led by its founder and Co-CEO Victor Goossens, and Co-CEO Steve Arhancet. The organization has 96 athletes competing across multiple esports titles, including League of Legends, Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, VALORANT, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Rainbow Six Siege, Fortnite, PUBG: Mobile, and more. With over $56M in prize money won from over 7000 tournaments throughout its history, Team Liquid is the most successful esports team in the Western market in terms of competitive achievement, esports viewership, and fan engagement. Their international operations are housed in a facility network with a total combined floor space of 5,500 square meters called the Alienware Training Facilities, located in Utrecht, São Paulo, Brazil, and Los Angeles, California. In 2024, Team Liquid expanded into South East Asia by acquiring AURA Esports in Indonesia, and ECHO Esports in the Philippines. Their growth continued in 2025 with the full acquisition of the prominent EA FC organization, Team Gullit.

In addition to its premier esports team franchises, Liquid Enterprises operates various business units created to complement its athletic brand. This includes a white-label apparel business, working within the wider entertainment and music industry with musicians like DeadMau5, the world’s most popular esports wiki Liquipedia, and a full-service white-label agency; LiquidMedia with clients such as Riot Games and Nike.

In September 2016, controlling interest in Team Liquid was purchased by esports ownership group, aXiomatic. aXiomatic leadership includes Co-Executive Chairmen Peter Guber, Ted Leonsis, Jeff Vinik, and Bruce Karsh who together represent an unparalleled team of sports, technology, entertainment, and investment industry titans. Other notable investors include NBA legends Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, Steve Case, and David M. Rubenstein.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.