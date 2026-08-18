Airgain Secures Two IoT Design Wins Supporting AI Data Center Infrastructure

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, today announced a new data center design win for its NimbeLink® embedded cellular modems in addition to the design win previously disclosed during the company’s Q2 2026 earnings call. Together, these design wins expand the company’s opportunity in infrastructure supporting AI and high-performance computing. The designs address electrical energy monitoring and intelligent rack-level power distribution, two areas becoming increasingly important as data centers require greater power density, reliability and remote management.

AI data centers depend on more than servers and GPUs. Airgain’s embedded wireless connectivity helps keep critical power and monitoring systems connected. Share

The previously disclosed design win is with an electrical intelligence provider serving AI-scale infrastructure across major data center environments. The customer selected Airgain’s NimbeLink Cat 1 bis embedded modem for its energy monitoring platform. The platform uses sensing and analytics to give operators greater visibility into power consumption and equipment health, helping improve energy efficiency, support preventive maintenance and reduce unplanned downtime.

The new design win is with an established intelligent power management provider with more than 20 years of industry experience and over 250,000 PDUs deployed. The customer has designed Airgain’s NimbeLink Cat M1 embedded modem into its smart Power Distribution Unit (PDU) platform. Smart PDUs provide rack-level power distribution, monitoring and remote control for servers and networking equipment. The customer sees data centers, including AI and other high-density computing environments, as a growth market for its intelligent PDU products.

Cellular connectivity gives operators an independent path for remote monitoring and out-of-band management when a facility’s primary wired or Wi-Fi network is unavailable. This can help data center operators maintain access to power and monitoring systems for remote diagnostics, equipment management and recovery.

“AI data centers require much more than servers and GPUs to operate at scale and maintain uptime,” said Jacob Suen, President and CEO of Airgain. “They also depend on reliable power, cooling and monitoring systems to keep that compute capacity running. These two design wins show how our Airgain IoT offerings can provide reliable connectivity across various parts of the data center and expand Airgain’s opportunity as investment in AI infrastructure continues to grow.”

Airgain’s NimbeLink embedded modems combine compact cellular connectivity with pre-certified designs, helping IoT developers reduce wireless integration complexity and accelerate deployment of connected products.

About Airgain, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions that drive innovation across 5G, IoT, enterprise, automotive, and consumer markets. Airgain simplifies wireless connectivity through integrated, high-performance solutions that help customers connect devices, vehicles, and systems in demanding real-world environments. For more information, visit www.airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and X.

Airgain, NimbeLink, and the Airgain logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.