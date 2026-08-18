Interactive Brokers Expands Funding Options for Latin American Investors

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global broker, today announced a new funding solution for IBKR clients in Latin America, through a collaboration with Paysafe’s SafetyPay. The integration expands IBKR's range of funding methods and reinforces its commitment to providing fast, simple, and cost-effective account funding services for clients in the region.

“SafetyPay gives clients in Latin America a simple way to transfer funds from their local bank accounts and quickly access the global markets available through IBKR." - Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers Share

SafetyPay allows eligible clients in Latin America to fund their IBKR accounts directly from personal bank accounts in local currencies, simplifying the path from deposit to investing. Once accounts are funded, clients can readily access IBKR's full range of products, including stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, funds, and more across over 170 global markets from a single unified platform.

“Funding an account should be straightforward,” said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers. “SafetyPay gives clients in Latin America a simple way to transfer funds from their local bank accounts and quickly access the global markets available through IBKR. We will continue to improve the funding experience by adding practical local solutions that make it easier for clients to invest.”

For additional information, please visit: Account Funding

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About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a member of the S&P 500. Its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and prediction markets around the clock on over 170 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

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