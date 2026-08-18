Lexington Capital Management Chooses SS&C for Fund Administration

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Lexington Capital Management LP has selected SS&C GlobeOp as its fund administrator. The Lakewood, New Jersey-based hedge fund manager focuses on absolute return strategies targeting double-digit annualized returns with low volatility. SS&C will provide a full range of fund services across more than $1 billion in assets under management, including the commingled funds and five separately managed accounts.

We continue to optimize SS&C GlobeOp with intelligent automation and AI to help our clients support growing volumes with fast and accurate reporting capabilities, so their teams can focus on generating returns. Share

The engagement underscores the breadth and scalability of SS&C’s operating model. Lexington initially started on SS&C’s Eze OMS. When its business grew exponentially with the addition of separately managed accounts, the firm expanded to include fund administration, investor servicing and reporting with SS&C GlobeOp.

“Our business has grown rapidly in the last year, and so have our reporting needs,” said Yitz Berger, Lexington Capital Management’s Chief Financial Officer. “SS&C GlobeOp’s front-to-back fund servicing platform enables us to quickly streamline and scale our operations. The platform’s ability to deliver NAV and other detailed investor reports quickly and accurately are crucial in helping us attract institutional investors. We look forward to working with SS&C as we continue to expand.”

SS&C GlobeOp’s fund servicing solution combines investment operations, middle-office trade reconciliation, administration and regulatory and investor reporting. SS&C’s AI-enabled Trade Reconciliation Agent runs around the clock, enabling the team to securely process trade confirmations faster and more accurately. SS&C hosts the solution in a secure cloud environment, with LLM access funneled through SS&C’s governance platform, AI Gateway. SS&C’s experts then focus on problem reconciliations to help resolve them up to 95% faster.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Lexington Capital Management as the firm’s business continues to grow," said Bhagesh Malde, Head of SS&C GlobeOp. “SS&C supports emerging, mid-sized and multi-billion-dollar fund managers with the same level of precision, technology depth and service excellence. We continue to optimize SS&C GlobeOp with intelligent automation and AI to help our clients support growing volumes with fast and accurate reporting capabilities, so their teams can focus on generating returns.”

About Lexington Capital Management LP

Lexington Capital Management LP (formerly Lexington Securities LLC) was founded by Joel Wolhendler in 2013. Lexington utilizes a unique, active, and opportunistic trading-oriented equities and options strategy, and seeks to generate absolute, double-digit returns regardless of market conditions. The strategy leverages a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to build a portfolio of high conviction long and short trades. Short positions are for alpha-generation and cash is used to control portfolio volatility and preserve capital. An emphasis on liquid, mid- to large-capitalization companies makes the strategy very repeatable and highly scalable. Lexington believes that its ability to interpret the market’s message, avoid systematic noise, and identify fundamental changes before other market participants is a key element that enables it to generate favorable risk-adjusted returns.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a leading provider of mission-critical, AI-powered technology and services empowering financial services and healthcare organizations to work smarter, faster, and securely. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices worldwide. More than 23,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

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