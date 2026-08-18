Morse Micro Selects Pace Wireless for its Wi-Fi HaLow Design Partner Program

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morse Micro, the world's leading Wi-Fi HaLow silicon provider, today announced that Pace Wireless has joined its Design Partner Program. The Chicago-based engineering firm brings senior product development expertise spanning concept definition, proof-of-concept builds, prototyping, and design for manufacturing.

The Design Partner Program connects design houses, system integrators, and developer groups with the silicon, tools, and support to bring Wi-Fi HaLow products to market. Pace Wireless was selected for its speed to a working prototype, its low-cost manufacturing discipline, and its established Wi-Fi HaLow experience. Importantly, each member of the Pace Wireless leadership team brings more than 30 years of product launch experience across consumer, industrial, and access control markets. Customers building Wi-Fi HaLow products now have another experienced partner to help them develop brilliant products.

"It’s really exciting to have the level of experience and capability that Ron and the team from Pace Wireless bring to Wi-Fi HaLow," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. "The right expertise at the design stage of a new product makes a massive difference to that product's ultimate success."

Pace Wireless supports customers across the full product lifecycle, covering system architecture, hardware and firmware, printed circuit board design, regulatory planning, and production management. Domestic prototyping through its Illinois manufacturing partner gives customers a fast path from a validated concept to first builds.

“As organizations explore the possibilities of Wi-Fi HaLow, our role as a Morse Micro Design Partner is to help them move efficiently from initial evaluation to a working, demonstrable use case,” said Ronald Pace, Managing Partner of Pace Wireless. “By combining Morse Micro’s advanced Wi-Fi HaLow silicon with our decades of embedded systems experience and U.S.-based prototyping capabilities, we help customers accelerate development, reduce engineering risk, and bring innovative connected products to market more efficiently.”

Morse Micro continues to see strong interest from design houses worldwide. Pace Wireless joins Gateworks, VPI Technology, and CA Engineering in the program, bringing long-range, low-power, and reliable wireless performance to industrial IoT, smart infrastructure, security, utilities, agriculture, and more.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is the leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company, revolutionizing IoT connectivity with award-winning technology. Headquartered in Sydney, with global offices in the United States, Taiwan, China, India, Japan and the United Kingdom, Morse Micro is driving the adoption of next-generation long-range, low-power Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. Its first-generation MM6108 and newly launched MM8108 silicon deliver the fastest, smallest, lowest-power, and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity on the market.

Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow technology is gaining significant momentum globally, enabling connected devices to achieve ten times the range, covering 100 times the area of traditional Wi-Fi networks. This advancement is transforming IoT connectivity across various sectors, including smart homes, industrial automation, and smart cities.

About Pace Wireless

Headquartered in the Chicago area, Pace Wireless LLC provides end-to-end engineering services spanning early-stage concept development through production. The firm specializes in wireless and IoT technologies, including IEEE 802.11ah Wi-Fi HaLow, and develops innovative products with manufacturability in mind from day one. Backed by a leadership team with more than 30 years of hands-on experience, Pace Wireless helps clients navigate market strategy, product positioning, and feature tradeoffs. Through U.S.-based prototyping and comprehensive design-for-manufacturing services, the company delivers production-ready solutions that optimize yield and streamline assembly. To learn more, visit www.pacewirelessllc.com.