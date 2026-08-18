Gap and Gap Factory Land on DoorDash Just in Time for First-Day Fits

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoorDash, Inc. (Nasdaq: DASH), a global leader in local commerce, and Gap, a global apparel and accessories retailer, today announced a partnership that makes it easier than ever for consumers to shop the styles they love on-demand, just in time for back-to-school. Consumers nationwide can now get their favorites for the whole family, from kids' first-day fits to everyday fall essentials, delivered to their doors through DoorDash. Gap Factory is also joining the Marketplace, giving value-minded shoppers access to on-trend styles at great prices.

“With Gap and Gap Factory on DoorDash, families can get kids’ essentials and everyday favorites delivered quickly, helping make a busy season a little easier.” Share

Gap and Gap Factory join a fast-growing retail lineup on DoorDash, which now offers over half a million products eligible for delivery in under an hour across categories including Apparel, Books, Baby & Kids, Household, and more.* In Q1 2026, DoorDash brought fast third-party convenience delivery within reach for over 60% of the U.S. population, with a median delivery time of 30 minutes or less,** fulfilling tens of millions of grocery and retail deliveries across more than 22,000 ZIP codes.

“Back-to-school season can sneak up on families. Sometimes it’s a day or two before school starts, and you realize last year’s clothes don’t fit or there’s simply no time for one more errand,” said Shanna Prevé, Chief Revenue Officer at DoorDash. “With Gap and Gap Factory on DoorDash, families can get kids’ essentials and everyday favorites delivered quickly, helping make a busy season a little easier.”

"We're focused on creating seamless experiences that bring customers closer to the products they love,” said Mark Breitbard, President and CEO of Gap Brand. “Partnering with DoorDash extends the reach of Gap and Gap Factory, combining iconic style with the convenience and immediacy that our customers expect."

To celebrate the launch, Gap and Gap Factory are offering limited-time promotions from August 17–23.*** Orders are fulfilled from participating Gap and Gap Factory locations, with assortment, availability, and delivery times varying by location.

Gap: 20% off orders of $100+ (up to $25 off)

20% off orders of $100+ (up to $25 off) Gap Factory: 20% off orders of $75+ (up to $20 off)

How to Order

Shopping for back-to-school essentials is easy with DoorDash. Open the DoorDash app or visit DoorDash.com, search for Gap or Gap Factory, add your favorite styles to your cart, and choose on-demand or scheduled delivery.

*Based on average availability of retail items for U.S. consumers as of March 2026. Availability may vary and is not guaranteed.

** Median delivery time calculated based on orders during the period.

***Terms and Conditions: Gap: Get 20% off your order (up to $25 off) on eligible orders of $100 or more (before taxes and fees) placed between August 17–23, 2026. Use code GAPBTS20 at checkout.

Gap Factory: Get 20% off your order (up to $25 off) on eligible orders of $75 or more (before taxes and fees) placed between August 17–23, 2026. Use code GFBTS20 at checkout. Offer valid only at participating Gap and Gap Factory locations. Discount applies to merchandise subtotal only and excludes fees, taxes, and gratuity. Not valid on pickup orders. Limit one redemption per person. Additional terms and conditions apply: drd.sh/8ONpZP.