York Space Systems Selected for U.S. Space Force NITE-STAR Contract to Support National Space Test and Training Complex

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--York Space Systems (York) (NYSE: YSS), has been selected by the U.S. Space Force to compete for task orders under the National Space Test and Training Complex Innovative Technology and Engineering (NITE-STAR) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The selection is one of eight contract wins in 2026 and further extends York’s mission portfolio beyond communications.

Managed under Space Systems Command's Operational Test and Training Infrastructure (OTTI), NITE-STAR will deliver the live and synthetic ranges Space Force operators use to train against real-world threats. Under the contract, York will have the opportunity to deliver integrated space and ground system capabilities, pairing its satellite platforms with the global ground network operated by ATLAS Space Operations, a wholly owned subsidiary of York.

"York is proud to be selected for NITE-STAR and to help support a new program that will sharpen how U.S. space operators train against real-world threats," said Melanie Preisser, EVP and GM of York. "This opportunity aligns directly with the capabilities and operational experience already in our portfolio, and we look forward to partnering with Space Systems Command as the program comes online."

The selection reflects York's continued expansion into adjacent markets, leveraging the extensive spacecraft heritage that underpins the company's active mission portfolio. It reinforces York's position as a leading, U.S.-based national defense and commercial prime, delivering integrated satellite systems, mission operations, and ground infrastructure across eight mission areas aligned to Department of War priorities, and adds to a growing pipeline of multi-year program awards secured in 2026.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems (NYSE: YSS) is a leading, U.S.-based national defense and commercial prime providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government, and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers’ complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is purpose built to address evolving national security space challenges and to adapt to the ongoing shift in the U.S. government’s mission needs and procurement processes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and we intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “emerging,” “expand,” “expect,” “feasibility,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. In particular, statements about continued expansion into adjacent markets, potential task orders, and opportunities related to the new award, and our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects, anticipated award times, pipeline, award opportunities, backlog opportunities, assumptions, or future events or performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include: any failure of our spacecraft systems and related software to operate as intended, resulting in claims for product failures, schedule delays or other problems with existing or new products; cost overruns on our contracts, including before final receipt of a contract; significant competition in the global space and satellite market; our revenue, results of operations and reputation may be negatively impacted if our products contain defects or fail to operate in the expected manner; our failure to establish and maintain important relationships with government agencies and prime contractors; the scarcity or unavailability of critical components used to manufacture our products or used in our development programs; disruptions in U.S. government operations and funding and budgetary priorities of the U.S. government; the inability to comply with any of our contracts or meet eligibility requirements to obtain certain government contracts; and the other factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated, or if no date is stated, as of the date of this press release and the related conference call. Actual results may vary from the estimates provided. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the estimates and other forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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