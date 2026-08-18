Endace Announces New Integration with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM

AUCKLAND, New Zealand & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endace today announced a new integration with CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM that brings EndaceProbe™ always-on packet capture directly into the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform. The integration enables security teams to access definitive packet-level evidence within Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, accelerating investigations, improving threat hunting, and providing greater visibility across complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

By combining Endace's packet capture data with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, organizations can correlate packet-level evidence with security telemetry to gain a more complete view of attacker activity and accelerate response. Falcon Next-Gen SIEM delivers up to 150x faster search performance than legacy SIEMs and solutions positioned as SIEM alternatives, at an 80% lower total cost of ownership.

Find and investigate evasive threats with AI-powered detections and rich contextual insights from Endace;

Accelerate deployment with streamlined Endace data onboarding and third-party automated response actions;

Unify SOC data and workflows to deliver superior security outcomes at lower total cost.

With the integration, security analysts can pivot directly from detections and investigations in Falcon Next-Gen SIEM to related packet data stored in EndaceProbe. This enables teams to reconstruct attack activity, validate findings with definitive network evidence, and conduct retrospective investigations to identify exposure to newly discovered threats and vulnerabilities.

"The integration between EndaceProbe and Falcon Next-Gen SIEM gives SOC teams unparalleled visibility into the network component of cyber threats," said Cary Wright, Vice President of Product at Endace. "By combining packet-level evidence with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, organizations can investigate incidents faster, improve threat hunting, and strengthen cyber resilience."

The Endace integration is available today in the CrowdStrike Marketplace, the one-stop destination for the world-class ecosystem of CrowdStrike compatible products. To learn more about the Endace and CrowdStrike partnership, visit https://marketplace.crowdstrike.com/listings/endace-vision-data-connector/.

The Endace Fusion Partner program provides pre-built integrations between industry-leading solutions and EndaceProbe’s powerful API to give security and IT teams the reliable evidence they need to protect their networks from cyber threats and performance issues. For more information, please visit www.endace.com/fusion-partners.

Additional Resources:

Download the joint solution brief and watch the demo video here

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About Endace:

Endace specializes in high-speed, scalable packet capture for cybersecurity, network and application performance. The open EndaceProbe Analytics Platform lets customers record a 100% accurate, packet-level history of activity across their hybrid cloud network. EndaceProbe appliances can also host network security and performance monitoring tools that need to analyze real-time or historical traffic in on-premise locations. Endace’s Fusion Partners provide pre-built integration with the EndaceProbe platform to accelerate and streamline incident investigation and resolution. www.endace.com.