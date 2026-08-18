Square and OpenTable Deepen Strategic Partnership for Unified Dining, Guest and Payment Insights

DISTRIBUTED-WORKFORCE/OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Square today announced an expanded, preferred partnership with OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech, bringing reservations, payments, and guest data together in one connected view. Restaurants have historically managed reservation and transaction data across separate systems, making it difficult to oversee the full customer journey. By building together, the integration further connects OpenTable’s powerful guest insights with Square’s transaction and operational data, giving operators a more complete understanding of their guests on Square software and hardware including Square Handheld. With this view, restaurant operators can link reservations to revenue and make more informed decisions about loyalty, marketing, and guest engagement.

OpenTable helps operators understand who their guests are, from their booking behaviors, to dining preferences, and special occasion dates. Meanwhile, Square provides insight into what happens once guests arrive, including order details, spend, payment method, and repeat visits. Building on the companies’ point-of-sale partnership that began in 2022, this enhanced integration unlocks deeper insights sharing between the two platforms to address the restaurant pain point of disconnected systems.

“Reservations, payments, and guest data shouldn’t be different systems that restaurant operators have to stitch together themselves,” said James Schonzeit, Head of Food and Beverage at Square. “No one has time for that, and we’re not in the business of gatekeeping their most valuable insights. By providing a cohesive view of guest and transaction data, Square and OpenTable are removing the manual work of piecing together who a guest is, so operators can get valuable time back and spend it on the hospitality and craft that keeps their guests happy.”

One Unified View for Better Guest Recognition and Engagement

Across both the Square and OpenTable platforms, expanded capabilities that restaurants can now opt-into include the following:

View every guest more completely: Reservation history, dining preferences, and transaction data come together in a unified guest profile, helping restaurants recognize returning diners and deliver more personalized hospitality.

Reservation history, dining preferences, and transaction data come together in a unified guest profile, helping restaurants recognize returning diners and deliver more personalized hospitality. Turn reservations into lasting guest relationship s: Connect reservation and transaction data to power loyalty, personalized marketing, and more meaningful guest engagement.

Connect reservation and transaction data to power loyalty, personalized marketing, and more meaningful guest engagement. Measure the true value of every reservation: Link bookings to spend, repeat visits, and lifetime value, giving operators a deeper understanding of guest behavior and business performance.

“Restaurants can do their best work when they have tech running behind the scenes that interacts seamlessly to deliver insights that power hospitality – that’s what this expanded partnership enables,” said Robin Chiang, Chief Growth Officer at OpenTable. “Square is a natural partner to support OpenTable’s mission of serving restaurants and we look forward to working together to deliver best-in-class guest insights, connectivity and security.”

“Square and OpenTable working closely together means our restaurant isn't guessing who's walking through the door,” said Justin Pichetrungsi, James Beard Award–winning chef and owner of Anajak Thai. “We might know their favorite dish, what they're celebrating, their preferences, and how regularly they visit. Our ability to cater to this only improves the hospitality our restaurant is known for. Both platforms have become essential to how we run our business, and now we're able to keep raising the bar on what our guests experience every time they book, sit down with us, order, and pay."

What's Next

Today’s announcement marks the next step in Square and OpenTable's shared vision to simplify restaurant operations and deliver a more connected guest experience. Future enhancements will focus on faster onboarding, smarter reservation workflows, richer guest intelligence across every ordering channel, and deeper integration of loyalty, customer engagement, and payment experiences.

The partnership serves restaurants across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, Ireland, and France. To learn more, visit: squareup.com/us/en/ref/opentable

About Square

Square helps businesses turn transactions into connections and businesses into neighborhood favorites.

In 2009, Square started with a simple invention — the first mobile card reader, which changed how the entire financial system thinks about small businesses. Square has since grown into a global business platform helping millions of sellers of all sizes participate and thrive in their communities.

Whether independently run or a global chain, Square understands that sellers succeed when they have the freedom to focus on the experiences that keep customers coming back. From point of sale and payments to online commerce, staff management, cash flow tools, and more, Square brings together the tools sellers need to run and grow on one intelligent platform. For more information, visit squareup.com.

About OpenTable

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps more than 70,000 restaurants worldwide fill 2 billion seats a year. OpenTable’s world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.